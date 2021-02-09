LAGRANGE — Lakeland rode the offensive duo of seniors Mason Douglas and Brayden Bontrager to a 62-57 boys basketball victory over Goshen Tuesday night in LaGrange. Douglas and Bontrager combined to score 48 of the Lakers’ 62 points in the win.
“The difference this year between years’ past is we have four guys that are close to double-figures (scoring) a game, and when you have two or three guys who can put up 20 on any given night, that’s a hard combination to beat,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “Our main goal is to get some wins down the stretch to get ready for the sectional and try to copycat what (the Lakeland girls basketball team) did.”
Douglas wound up finishing with a game-high 29 points. The 6-1 guard was particularly clutch from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, going 10-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final frame. Lakeland scored 13 of its 17 fourth-quarter points from the free throw line, something that was encouraging to see in Keil’s eyes.
“We shoot for sprints (in practice), and guys have been knocking them down,” said Keil of free throw shooting. “So, it’s good to see them, against a good Goshen team … salt the game away with some clutch free throws. It was excellent.”
The game was competitive throughout, with neither team gaining a bigger advantage than seven points. Goshen would use the long ball early, as they sank five 3-point shots in the first quarter— including one at the buzzer from junior Drew Hogan — to give them a 15-14 lead through eight minutes of play.
The RedHawks built the lead to five before the Lakers rallied to tie the game at 30 at halftime. Lakeland sophomore Ben Keil drilled a ‘3’ of his own near the end of the half to bring his team even with Goshen.
The teams would trade the lead on five different occasions in the third quarter before Douglas made a basket with 1:13 remaining in the period to give Lakeland a 43-42 lead. Senior Bracey Shepherd then made a shot with eight seconds left in the frame to put his team a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Goshen sophomore Quinn Bechtel scored on the opening possession of the fourth to cut the Laker lead to 45-44, but then the RedHawks went cold from the field. Goshen didn’t score for the next 5:20 of game time, allowing Lakeland to build the lead up to 51-44.
“We missed quite a few shots,” Wohlford said. “We got some pretty good shots. I think the story of the night, though, was we just couldn’t get stops. Mason Douglas had the best game of his career. He’s a good player, but he hit 10 free throws out of 10, he scored in the basket area, he hit a ‘3.’ They had more well-rounded scoring, and we just weren’t able to capitalize when we got the open looks.”
“We were just trying to keep them out of the lane and really overplay (Deecon) Hill,” added Keil on Lakeland’s defensive strategy. “We had two guys that we designated to faceguard him the entire game, and we got into our stalling offense a little bit to take some time off the clock.”
Bontrager scored 19 points for Lakeland, 17 of which came in the first three quarters of the game. Ben Keil added seven points, Shepherd five and senior Colton Isaacs two in the win.
Lakeland now sits at 8-7 overall with a little more than two weeks remaining in the season. The Lakers’ sectional, Sectional 20, appears to be a wide-open field. Keil said winning the sectional is the main motivation for his team right now.
“We’re trying to figure out how to win, so this is a big win for us to try and get that winning feeling going for us so guys can salt the games away at the end,” Keil said. “The sectional probably doesn’t have a dominant team; all five teams have a chance to win it this year, which is great. We’re working toward it.”
Goshen, offensively, was led by Hogan’s 22 points. Bechtel had 14, freshman Gage Worthman nine, sophomore Deecon Hill and senior Isaac Sawatzky three each and senior Blak Wiess and junior Zach Subera two each.
The RedHawks (6-12) host Wawasee Friday in both their home and Northern Lakes Conference finale.
“(Wednesday) needs to be a day where we kind of reflect on these two games, learn a little bit, get our legs rested and be ready to go for Friday,” said Wohlford, referencing the game Goshen played Monday against Plymouth. “It’s going to be a grinder and difficult, so we need to be fresh. I think freshness at this time of the year is the biggest thing because we know who we are, we know who they are. We need to have fresh legs.”
