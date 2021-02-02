GOSHEN — Randy DeShone is no longer the coach of the Fairfield boys basketball team with a month to go in the regular season. The information was first reported by WHME’s Chuck Freeby and confirmed by The Goshen News. It not known as of Tuesday night who will be the interim head coach for Fairfield the rest of the season.
Fairfield is 1-13 on the season and 1-6 in Northeast Corner Conference play. DeShone was 10-27 overall during his time with the Falcons.
DeShone is most known for his time with Jimtown, leading the Jimmies from 1990-2011. He won the Class 2A state championship in the 2003-04 season with Jimtown and went 241-201 overall. He then coached Elkhart Central in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, going 21-25 overall with the Blue Blazers.
DeShone’s career record stands at 272-253.
The Goshen News reached out to DeShone for comment, but he did not respond.
This story will be updated.
