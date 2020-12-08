GOSHEN — Once Elkhart started turning up the pressure, Goshen found itself in trouble Tuesday in non-conference boys basketball action.
The Lions started implementing its full-court pressure defense in the second quarter, and they took advantage of the ensuing RedHawk turnovers from it. Goshen turned it over 20 times overall as Elkhart went on to knock off the RedHawks, 63-47. The Lions improve to 3-0 on the season, while Goshen fell to 0-3.
“It’s definitely part of the game plan to try to get them going a little bit,” said Elkhart coach Kyle Sears about his team’s full-court pressure defense. “It’s one of those things that, yes, it tends to build toward the end of games where you’re trying to wear legs down. And, you know it’s going to happen later on in the game — you just have to weather those first few minutes and quarters.”
“You’ve got to play at your pace, but it’s easier said than done,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford added. “We try to play in the middle of the floor, but (Elkhart) does a good job of forcing you to a sideline. And then we allowed physical fatigue become mental fatigue; some of those were kind of mental turnovers.”
Goshen started off strong, in large part to the play of junior guard Drew Hogan. He scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the RedHawks led 14-7 after the first eight minutes of play.
“Drew Hogan — I think he got some of his mojo back,” Wohlford said. “I think that’s big. He didn’t shoot well from ‘3’ again, but some of that was (those shot attempts) were late and his legs were tired. He really played with some of the confidence and moxie that he showed all season last year, so that’s a huge bright spot.”
Elkhart opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take their first lead of the game, but Goshen battled back the entire quarter. There were six different lead changes in the frame, ultimately ending with the RedHawks leading 28-25 at halftime.
The third quarter is where the Lions would take over the game, though. They wound up outscoring Goshen 22-6 in the period, in large part to six forced turnovers on defense. Junior guard Donovan Johnson also heated up for Elkhart, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the quarter. He scored five of the 11 points the Lions had during an 11-0 run to end the frame up 47-34.
“It definitely helps when someone gets hot,” said Sears of Johnson’s third quarter. “We were trying to find that guy, and he stepped up in that third quarter and got it rolling for us; ended up doing some really nice things. … He definitely helped us get going there in the third quarter.”
“(Johnson) will have a quarter where he kind of goes away, and then all of a sudden, he has this spurt where he gets 10 points in four minutes,” Wohlford added. “Their spurt-ability is very good, and we weren’t able to quite slow them down.”
Elkhart was led in scoring by junior Malachi Emmons’ 17 points. Johnson finished with 15, junior Cam’Ron Davis 10, sophomore Damarion Anderson had seven, senior D’Arjon Lewis six and junior Titus Rodgers, senior Luke Teich and junior Joe Richarson two each.
Along with Hogan’s 22 points, Goshen had 11 points from senior Blak Wiess, six from sophomore Deecon Hill, four from senior Isaac Sawatzky and two from sophomore Quinn Bechtel. It was Wiess’ first game back after being unavailable due to COVID-19 contact tracing, and Wohlford was pleased with the senior’s performance.
“Getting Blak Wiess back was huge,” Wohlford said. “We missed him a lot the first two games; we were playing freshmen and sophomores inside. He’s that senior, interior anchor: took a charge, he scored in double digits, he had five rebounds. Blak was good; Blak showed some improvement, and I think that was confidence.”
Goshen’s next game is Saturday at South Bend St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. While the RedHawks have beaten the Indians four-straight years, Wohlford knows it’ll be a challenge going against St. Joe.
“JR Konieczny’s played since he was a freshman, and we’ll be seeing him on ESPN,” said Wohlford, referencing the St. Joseph senior who’s committed to play collegiately at Notre Dame. “If we can play with poise and at our pace — they’re not quite as dynamic on their pressure, so I think we can maybe dictate a little bit. But their size is going to be the key; they have really good size.”
