GOSHEN — A full-court press defense by Elkhart Christian Academy sped up the Bethany Christian offense Thursday night, and it paid off for the Eagles. ECA held the Bruins to nine points in the first quarter and just four in the second, ultimately taking a 28-13 lead at half. This 15-point margin would hold up, as the Eagles (9-8) topped Bethany (4-12), 63-48, in the Menno Lands.
“They’re a team that is good at being disciplined and executing and running their stuff, so my desire was to try to pressure and trap and hopefully get them out of running their stuff,” Elkhart Christian coach Chad Hibbard said. “Proud of our guys just giving effort to do that because Bethany is not easy to do it against.”
First-year Bruins coach Daniel Mast felt ECA was getting his team out of sync. Bethany’s tough shooting performance in the first half didn’t help matters, either.
“I think that their defense kind of got to us and they amped up the pressure, and we didn’t really respond well to that,” Mast said. “It’s hard to stay under control and make all the right plays when the ball isn’t going through the basket. I thought we had some good looks in the second quarter that didn’t fall.”
Elkhart Christian extended their lead to 22 through three, entering the final period up 46-24. That’s when Bethany started figuring out the press defense, breaking through with numerous buckets. The Bruins reached within 14 points on two occasions in the fourth, once at 52-38 on a basket from junior Ethan Boyer and then on a ‘3’ from sophomore Beck Willems that made it 55-41 with 3:24 remaining in the game.
“I thought we made some good adjustments and the guys responded after halftime to that pressure, and so they had to get out of it,” Mast said. “Maybe it was too little, too late, but it’s good to see guys being able to make adjustments on the fly like that. … I thought we did a much better job of not settling and getting better looks and getting the ball inside, but that started with beating their pressure.”
Every time the Bruins would string a couple of baskets together, though, Eagles sophomore Matt Burns was there to stop the Bethany momentum. He drilled a three-point shot in between the Boyer and Willems buckets. He also knocked down two shots prior to that when Bethany had cut the deficit to 16. He scored seven-straight points in the quarter to help keep ECA in command.
“If he’s not making those shots, that game gets a lot tighter,” said Hibbard of the 6-2 sophomore. “So, that was huge, obviously, to keep that lead because they were definitely coming back. That’s the best I’ve seen him, offensively, by far, which was good to see.”
“He hit some big shots,” Mast added about Burns. “You just have to tip your hat and say ‘good shooting.’”
Burns’ older brother, senior Luke Burns, had 16 points. Junior Matt Elmerick had nine, junior Noah Hunt eight, junior Bryce Coursen six, senior Charlie Maxwell four and freshman Danny Corona two. To get a win over a potential sectional opponent was key, in Hibbard’s eyes.
“It’s a great win for us,” Hibbard said. “Not only are they a sectional opponent, but they’re just not easy to beat here. Last year, we came in — I think they only had two wins — and they beat us. So, I never take for granted beating them, no matter who we are and no matter who they are.”
The Bruins were led in scoring by Willems’ 14 points. Junior Mason Closson had 13, junior Tristen Moore eight, senior Caleb Shenk and junior Jachin Camoriano four each, senior Jack VanGunten three and Boyer two.
Mast hopes to take his team’s second half performance, coupled with the team’s first half performance against Central Noble from Monday, into something his young team can work with as sectionals begin in a month.
“I think that’s kind of a helpful thing, when we have a game like this and play a sectional opponent, to talk about, ‘We showed good things, we’re getting better,’” Mast said. “It’d be nice to put it together for four quarters. It’d be a lot more fun to play good for four quarters instead of two.”
Fairfield hosts Fairfield on Tuesday. Elkhart Christian plays at Granger Christian next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.