DUNLAP — Concord defenders made it tough on Wawasee attackers as the Minutemen bested the Warriors 48-39 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball action at McCuen Gym.
“We had to make sure we made everything hard on them,” said Minutemen coach Derrick DeShone after his team won on basketball homecoming night. “Our kids sold out and did that tonight. (Wawasee) made tough shots and made plays, but I thought out kids defended their butts off. Our kids are committed to it.”
Concord (9-6, 3-2 NLC) made the Warriors earn what the got on the night that the visitors made 15-of-37 shots from the floor (9-of-24 in the second half).
“They did a good job of helping and in some cases over-helping and we had to throw skip passes,” said Wawasee coach Jon Everingham, whose team fell to 5-11 overall and 1-4 in the NLC. “We got good looks and didn’t knock them down tonight. It’s very difficult to come here and win.”
Concord has now won 12 of the last 14 meetings between the two teams, including last three. The Warriors triumphed in 2019-20.
Wawasee trailed 34-23 at the end of Friday’s third quarter and were able to get within 39-34 on a rebound basket by Collin Roberson with 3:36 to go. But that’s as close as Wawasee got the rest of the contest.
The Warriors finished with 0.81 points per possession, including 0.66 in the first half. The Minutemen wound up at 1.02 on the night.
After leading 18-11 with 2:46 left in the second quarter, the Minutemen were ahead 22-16 at halftime. Concord was up 8-7 at the end of the first period.
Jaylan Bolen, Braeden and Davon Smith scored nine points each and Andrew Kavanaugh canned six to pace the Minutemen.
“Damon brings a big spurt of energy,” said DeShone of Smith. “We wanted to try to get him going. We had a lot of guys score and make plays when we needed to. That’s a testament to these guys.”
Eleven players saw the floor for the Minutemen, which are 7-1 in their last eight outings.
Concord made 17-of-36 shots from the floor with five 3-pointers — three by Bolen and one each by Messenger and Javion Shepppard.
Bolen tallied six in the fourth quarter, Messenger five in the third quarter and Smith seven in the second quarter.
Messenger grabbed six of his team’s 26 rebounds.
Starters Myles Everingham (12 points — seven in the second half) and Maddux Everingham (11 — seven in the second quarter) and reserve Darius Lewis (5 — all in the second half) paced the Wawasee attack.
Both Everingham twins made two 3-pointers while Lewis and Weston Hoffert dropped in one apiece.
Peyton Felger had six of his club’s 21 rebounds.
“If I was searching for positives, which we always do, I thought Weston Hoffert came in from the JV and gave us some really good minutes and is showing us he’s a basketball player,” Jon Everingham said.
The Warriors committed 12 turnovers — two more than the Minutemen.
Concord beat Wawasee 49-29 in the junior varsity game.
Leading scorers were Camden Bonds (12 points), Char’rese Brevard (7), Noah Culp (7), Elijah Swanson (7), Jake DeShone (6) and Bo Brunner (5) for the JV Minutemen (11-4) and Kane Dukes (13) and Darius Lewis (6) for the JV Warriors (6-10). Concord outscored Wawasee 28-12 in the second half.
Both teams play again Saturday, as Wawasee visits Lakeland and Concord goes to LaPorte.