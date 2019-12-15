NAPPANEE — NorthWood brought the defensive intensity.
Fairfield answered it.
The Panthers countered and went on to a 49-40 non-conference boys basketball victory against the Falcons Saturday at The Panther Pit.
“There was a stretch in the third quarter where we had 11 stops in a row defensively,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe. “We came out in the third quarter with the right intensity, the right defensive mindset.”
A 15-0 run allowed NorthWood (5-1) to build a 38-24 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter.
Following a 3-pointer by Falcon senior Bryce Willard with 46 seconds remaining in the period, the Panthers took a 38-27 edge into the fourth quarter.
Seniors Trent Edwards (7) and Brock Flickinger (6) with two 3-pointers were responsible for all of NorthWood’s third-quarter points.
Fairfield put together a 10-0 run its own to pull within 38-34 with four minutes to play.
In the final minutes, the Panthers got two layups and four free throws from Flickinger, two free throws from sophomore Cooper Weins and one free throw from Edwards while holding off the Falcons.
“It was exciting for our guys to battle through some adversity,” said Wolfe. “Down the stretch, we had to do some things and execute to separate the score.”
NorthWood’s offensive attack was led by Edwards (18 points with eight in the second quarter and seven in the third period), Flickinger (14 with six in the third and eight in the fourth) and Weins (10 with eight in the first quarter).
“To initiate our offense in the third quarter, (point guard) Brock Flickinger was very good,” said Wolfe. “At the same token, he was very good defensively.”
Wolfe was pleased with Weins helping to hold Fairfield senior Nolin Sharick to 10 points (four in the second half).
“(Weins) did a really good job of not giving a real good player a lot of easy looks (at the basket), which is imperative for our performance,” said Wolfe.
The Falcons were guided by senior Cade Gall’s 11 points.
For the night, Fairfield shot 16-of-28 from the floor while the Panthers went 16-of-34.
NorthWood committed 16 turnovers and forced the Falcons into 21.
Fairfield coach Randy DeShone said he continues to see growth by his team in pressure situations.
“We’re working hard in practice and are much better,” said DeShone.
“This team — three or four games ago — would have just been annihilated because of the way (the Panthers) play. I’m so proud of my kids for coming back. They have great character.
“The bottom line is we’re getting better. We competed with one of the better teams in the area and it showed our kids we can do it.”
What is it about NorthWood’s defense?
“Athletically, we can’t drive around them,” said DeShone. “That’s their style.
“You’ve got to be strong with the ball, counter it, move without the ball, set screens and do things to get yourself open.”
The Panthers took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
NorthWood led twice by four points in the second quarter (20-16 on a breakaway dunk by Edwards and 23-19 on a three-point play by freshman Ian Raasch).
The Falcons’ four-point edge in the second period came at 16-12 on two free throws by junior Holden Blosser.
“I’ve got to give (Fairfield) credit,” said Wolfe. “In the first half, they shot the ball extremely well (9-of-13 from the floor while the Panthers dropped in 10-of-17).”
Each team committed six turnovers over the first two quarters.
NorthWood led 9-3 in the first four minutes of the game on a layup by junior Ben Vincent.
A 6-2 run capped by Gall’s three-point play put Faifield ahead 11-9.
The Panthers led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from Jason Borkholder.
In the junior varsity game, NorthWood topped Fairfield 57-24. Raasch (12) and Caden Graham (10) were the top scorers for the JV Panthers (4-0). Dylan Weave (10) and Kyle Hopkins (5) paced the JV Falcons (0-5).
NorthWood 49, Fairfield 40
Fairfield — Bryce Willard 2-2 0-0 6, Cade Gall 4-8 2-4 11, Nolin Sharick 5-6 0-0 10, Riley Behles 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Bontrager 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Miller 3-5 0-0 8, Dalton Cripe 2-3 0-0 5, Holden Blosser 0-3
0-0 0. Team: 16-28 2-4 40.
NorthWood — Jason Borkholder 0-2 0-0 0, Jamarr Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Edwards 7-12 4-8 18, Ben Vincent 1-5 0-0 2, Brock Flickinger 4-9
4-4 14, Cooper Weins 3-3 2-2 10, Josh Stratford 0-0 0-0 0, Ian Raasch
1-3 3-3 5. Team: 16-34 13-17 49.
Fairfield;11;13;3;13;—;40
NorthWood;12;13;13;11;—;49
3-point goals: Fairfield (6-10) — Willard 2-2, Miller 2-3, Gall 1-2, Cripe 1-2, Bontrager 0-1; NorthWood (4-13) — Weins 2-2, Flickinger 2-5, Raasch 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Vincent 0-3. Fouls (fouled out): Fairfield 17 (none); NorthWood 13 (Jackson,11.5, third quarter). Rebounds: Fairfield 12 (Sharick 7); NorthWood 20 (Borkholder 4, Edwards 4). Turnovers: Fairfield 21, NorthWood 16. Officials: Kyle Hunt, Ronnie Branch, Brandon Rogers. Records (next games): Jimtown at NorthWood (5-1) Tuesday, Dec. 17; Fairfield (1-4) at Hamilton Friday, Dec. 20.
JV score: NorthWood won 57-24. NorthWood: Ian Raasch 12, Caden Graham 10, Etiene Ross 7, Ethan Evers 5. Fairfield: Dylan Weaver 10, Kyle Hopkins 5.
