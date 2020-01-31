NAPPANEE — A solid defensive effort through the first three quarters allowed NorthWood (11-4, 3-2 Northern Lakes Conference) to knock off Warsaw (10-4, 3-2 NLC), 56-44, Friday night in The Pit.
The Panthers held the Tigers to seven points in the first quarter, 12 in the second and only four in the third to help build a 36-23 lead going into the fourth. A 1-3-1 defense in the third quarter allowed NorthWood to limit Warsaw to just one made field goal in the eight-minute period.
“We have zone defense in our package, and we’ve played it a couple of times this year,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We just wanted to see how (Warsaw) responded. And I thought we struggled to rebound out of it but, when we did, we were able to get out in transition. I thought we were able to get some clean looks in transition, which I think really helped us.”
“That just cut off their drives,” added senior Trent Edwards of the 1-3-1 defense. “They’re a little bit bigger than us, so we didn’t want them to get to the middle and get to the foul line. We wanted them to shoot ‘3’s’ and try to make those to win.”
Edwards was the spark plug on offense for the Panthers all night. He had seven points in the first quarter alone before finishing with a game-high 21 points.
“I’ve just been getting to the basket more,” Edwards said. “Not settling for jump shots and stuff like that. Trying to go through guys and play that way.”
Returning Friday night for NorthWood was senior Jason Borkholder. The 6-3 forward had missed the Panthers’ last two games due to a head injury sustained against Wawasee on Jan. 10. Borkholder finished the game with six points, including a massive two-handed dunk, plus a foul, at the beginning of the third quarter that electrified the home crowd.
“Having that physical presence, especially because he’s just that rock for our guys — he’s definitely one of our better leaders on the floor,” said Edwards of Borkholder.
“(I’m) very proud of Jason,” Wolfe added. “In the manner of which he fell, it took a lot of courage to attack the rim the way he did in transition. And, I thought that was a momentum-changing play for him to get out in transition and score an and-one.”
Warsaw made a run in the fourth quarter. After NorthWood built the lead to 17, the Tigers chipped away. Trailing 40-25, Warsaw scored five points in six seconds thanks to a layup by junior Luke Adamiec and a ‘3’ from senior Wyatt Amiss. The quick run forced Wolfe to call timeout with 5:25 to go in the contest.
“We knew they were going to make a run, and they’re, obviously, 10-3 for a reason,” Wolfe said. “We just wanted to make sure we were poised and organized; making sure our guys understood there was a long way to go and that we had an opportunity to play solid basketball from there-on out.”
The Tigers pulled within six at 45-39 when a controversial call swung momentum in favor of the Panthers. Warsaw senior Blake Marsh knocked the ball out of the hands of NorthWood senior Brock Flickinger, forcing both players to chase for the loose ball heading out of bounds. It appeared Marsh threw it off Flickinger before it went out of bounds, but the referees ruled it Panther basketball.
Upset with the call, Warsaw was called for a technical foul. Flickinger sank both free throws with 1:31 left in the game. Instead of being only up six and the Tigers having the ball, NorthWood went up eight and had possession.
“Any time you can move the game to a three-possession game, it gives you a little bit of comfort level,” Wolfe said. “They were on the attack and they kind of had us on our heels.”
From there, the Panthers sank enough free throws to keep Warsaw from threatening to take the lead. Edwards scored six points in the final 1:31, including four from the charity stripe.
Adamiec led Warsaw with 13 points. Senior Jaylen Coon had 10, junior Brock Poe nine, Amiss six, and Marsh, junior Ben Bergen and sophomore Jackson Dawson had two each.
Along with Edwards’ 21 points, the Panthers had 10 points each from Flickinger and junior Ben Vincent, seven points from freshman Ian Raasch, six from Borkholder and one point each from sophomores Jamarr Jackson and Cooper Wiens.
It was NorthWood’s first win over Warsaw since the 2013-14 season.
“This is always a big game for us, with Wolfe being from Warsaw, coaching there,” Edwards said. “It’s always a big rivalry for him. And for us, we haven’t won any of my high school years. So, that was huge for us.”
