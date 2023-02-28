NAPPANEE — NorthWood held Wawasee scoreless for all of the second quarter and three-plus minutes of the third on the way to a opening-night victory Tuesday in the first game of the IHSAA Class 3A, Sectional 20 boys basketball tournament at NorthWood.
The Aaron Wolfe-coached Panthers — ranked No. 1 in 3A and No. 8 overall by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association — led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 22-8 at halftime in a 52-23 triumph.
The semifinals on Friday will feature Lakeland (16-7) vs. West Noble (20-3) at 6 p.m., followed by NorthWood (22-2) vs. Fairfield (8-14). The championship is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
During the regular season, the Panthers bested Wawasee 57-23, Fairfield 64-24, Lakeland 74-37 and West Noble 55-47.
Wawasee ends the season at 9-14.
NorthWood finished the first half on a 15-2 run and the Warriors did not score in the third quarter until a Peyton Felger basket at the 4:38 mark.
“Our players did a great job of having patience on defense and were poised,” Wolfe said. “Even though it was a very deliberate game — especially in the first half — I thought they did a great job of executing on offense in that type of pace.
“What makes this team difficult to play against is that they are able to play in a variety of styles. We’ve played high-possession games, which obviously the kids really enjoy. We’ve played some low-possession games this year, especially (in the Northern Lakes Conference), which has really helped us.”
The Warriors’ strategy in Tuesday’s rematch was to shoot 3-pointers, avoid NorthWood shot blockers on the interior and stay close going into the fourth quarter.
“I think we executed the game plan almost to perfection,” said Wawasee coach Jon Everingham. “We just didn’t knock (shots) down.”
The Warriors shot 7-of-21 on 2-pointers and 0-of-9 on 3-pointers in the second half while the Panthers were 9-of-12 and 3-of-5, respectively.
“We were trying to get to the fourth quarter in the general vicinity of 10 points (behind),” said Jon Everingham, who saw his team trail 35-14 after three periods. “It’s very difficult to do against NorthWood. We just wanted a chance in the fourth quarter.
“Some will question why we held the ball in the second and third (quarter), but we were just trying somehow, some way to get the fourth quarter and be within striking distance.”
In first-half shooting, NorthWood was 7-of-9 on 2-pointers and 2-of-7 on 3-pointers while Wawasee was 1-of-6 and 2-of-12, respectively.
The Panthers led by as many as 7-3 in the first quarter and took a 9-8 advantage into the second period. Ziebarth’s basket with three seconds left in the frame gave the Warriors their last points of the half.
The NorthWood attack was led by seniors Brock Bontrager, Cade Brenner, and Ian Raasch with 11 points apiece. The 6-foot-3 Brenner netted eight in the first half, 6-6 Raasch seven in the second half and 6-2 Bontrager six in the first half.
“Ian Raasch is an exceptional defender,” Wolfe said. “Cade Brenner was real good tonight on the defensive end.”
Said Jon Everingham of the Panthers, “They’re very, very good. They’ve certainly got a team that can go all the way.”
Led by 6-8 Tyler Raasch (5), the Panthers held a 24-17 rebound edge. The Everingham twins — Maddux and Myles — grabbed five apiece.
The Warriors committed eight turnovers and NorthWood seven.
Junior Collin Ziebarth (7 points — five in the first quarter), sophomore Maddux Everingham (6 — all in the second half), sophomore Myles Everingham (4 — both in the second half) and senior Collin Roberson (3 — all in the first quarter) paced Wawasee scorers.
Jon Everingham coached his last game for the Warriors Tuesday. He announced earlier this month his intention to step down at the end of the season.
“It’s emotional because of the players,” said Everingham. “We’ve got a good group of guys. It’s tough thinking we won’t be practicing tomorrow.”