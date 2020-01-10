SYRACUSE — Defense fueled a third-quarter surge for NorthWood that helped the visiting Panthers best Wawasee 54-38 Friday in a Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game at the Hardwood Teepee.
NorthWood (9-3, 1-1) turned a 22-19 halftime deficit into a 26-22 lead in the first two minutes of the second half and went on to out-point the Warriors 14-3 in the period and take a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we played really, really well in the third quarter,” Panthers coach Aaron Wolfe said. “That’s probably the difference in the game. We were able to get a few points off of turnovers and it kind of shifted the momentum.
“I’m very proud of our guys coming out in the third quarter and doing some nice things.”
NorthWood shot 6-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-2 from the foul line while Wawasee (7-4, 0-2) went 1-of-7 and 1-of-2 during that decisive stretch of the game.
“We did a pretty good job of challenging some shots,” Wolfe said. “We were fortunate that they missed some they usually make.”
Warriors coach Jon Everingham said his team did not handle the Panther pressure well to start the second half.
“We got a little rattled,” he said. “We weren’t real ball-tough in that third quarter. They kind of fed off of that energy. We didn’t come out with the energy and focus we did in the first half.”
Trent Edwards tallied 10 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the NorthWood attack. His steal and one-handed dunk at the 4:54 mark put the Panthers up 44-30. The final 16-point differential was the biggest of the game for either team.
Jamarr Jackson scored eight of his 14 points for NorthWood in the second half while Josh Stratford canned six of his nine and Ian Raasch five of his seven.
Wawasee, which saw its win streak end at four, was led offensively by Ethan Hardy (14), Austin Miller (9) and Keaton Dukes (6).
Hardy and Miller tallied six points each in the second quarter to help Wawasee take a 22-19 lead into halftime.
The biggest lead of the first half for either squad was when the Warriors went up 22-17.
Cooper Weins led NorthWood with four points in the second period.
Wawasee made 9-of-19 shots from the floor and 4-of-4 from the foul stripe while NorthWood went 9-of-19 and 2-of-3. The Warriors held a 12-11 rebound edge.
The first quarter wrapped with NorthWood ahead 9-8. The Panthers were ahead 7-3 three minutes into the contest. Edwards netted four points and Stratford three for NorthWood.
Stratford came into the game when starter Jason Borkholder was hurt on defense at the 6:44 mark and did not play again. It was reported after the game that he was hospitalized.
“My prayers go out for Jason Borkholder,” said Wolfe. “He’s been one of our senior rocks this year. That was an emotional letdown for us right at the beginning of the first quarter and it showed.”
Wolfe watched his players make offensive and defensive adjustments after that.
“Josh Stratford stepped up tonight,” said Wolfe. “He is a senior for us. He had nine points and six rebounds and they could not have been more timely.”
Dukes led Wawasee in the opening stanza with four points.
In the junior varsity game, NorthWood topped Wawawee 55-41. Cade Brenner (18 points) led the way for the JV Panthers (10-0). Collin Robertson paced the JV Warriors (6-3).
NorthWood 54, Wawasee 38
NorthWood — Jason Borkholder 0-0 0-0 0, Jamarr Jackson 6-6 2-2 14, Trent Edwards 8-13 0-0 17, Ben Vincent 0-4 0-0 0, Brock Flickinger 1-3
1-2 3, Josh Stratford 4-6 1-1 9, Cooper Weins 2-3 0-0 4, Cade Brenner
0-3 0-0 0, Ian Raasch 3-4 1-4 7, Caden Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Evers
0-0 0-0 0, Neez Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Bontrager 0-0 0-0 0. Team:
24-42 5-9 54.
Wawasee — Ethan Hardy 5-8 4-5 14, Keaton Dukes 3-9 0-0 6, Jack Stover
2-5 1-2 5, Austin Miller 2-12 4-4 9, Kameron Salazar 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Carey 1-1 0-0 2, Jaydon Boyer 0-0 0-0 0, Ray Lenoir 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Beer 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Posell 0-0 0-0 0. Team:
14-37 9-11 38.
NorthWood 9 10 14 21 — 54 Wawasee 8 14 3 13 — 38 3-point goals: NorthWood (1-12) — Edwards 1-3, Weins 0-1, Raasch 0-1, Vincent 0-2, Flickinger 0-2, Brenner 0-3; Wawasee (1-12) — Miller 1-5, Stover 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Hardy 0-2, Dukes 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 17 (none); Wawasee 12 (Salazar, 1:44, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: NorthWood 23 (Stratford 6, Jackson 4); Wawasee 21 (Hardy 6, Stover 4).
Turnovers: NorthWood 11, Wawasee 18.
Officials: Lou Brown, John Wright, Scott Geist.
Records (next games): Northridge at NorthWood (9-3, 1-1), Elkhart Memorial at Wawasee (7-4, 0-2, both Friday, Jan. 17.
JV score: NorthWood won 55-41.
NorthWood: Cade Brenner 18, Ethan Evers 7, Caden Graham 6, Ian Raasch 6, Neez Smith 5, Chaz Yoder 5.
Wawasee: Collin Robertson 11, Marten Kant 9, Carr Reinhard 7, Mason Posell 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.