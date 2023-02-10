GOSHEN — A 14-0 run that bridged the end of the first half and the beginning of the second helped Goshen beat Wawasee 60-45 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball at Interra Gym.
The Warriors led 21-15 at the 4:06 mark of the second quarter thanks to a layup from junior Collin Ziebarth.
The RedHawks (9-9, 3-4 NLC) finished the half on a 10-0 run and tallied the first four points of the third quarter to go up 29-21.
“It was a really good defensive stretch,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford, whose team also enjoyed a 14-5 run late in the second half. “We got great minutes from senior Aiden Ebright-Zehr and senior ate Pinarski. It was nice two seniors off the bench stepped up defensively (on Senior Night).
“(Wawasee) is a really tough team to defend because they have three really good perimeter players (Ziebarth and sophomores Maddux Everingham and Myles Everingham) that can score off the bounce and off the catch. You have to match that with three good perimeter defenders. Ryan Eldridge dominated the interior like he has been.”
Wohlford also expressed his pleasure with the defensive play of seniors Quinn Bechtel and Noah Alford.
Leading in scoring were 6-foot-7 Eldridge (19 points), Bechtel (18), junior Gage Worthman (7) and senior Deecon Hill (6) for the the RedHawks and Ziebarth (12), Maddux Everingham (10), Myles Everingham (9), senior Collin Roberson (5) and freshman Nolan Holzwart (5) for the Warriors.
Holzwart was playing in his fifth varsity game of the season after missing several weeks with a hip injury.
Goshen connected on 20-of-42 floor shots (13-of-25 in the second half) while Wawasee (7-13, 1-6 NLC) made 18-of-38 (9-of-19 in both halves).
The RedHawks did not make a 3-pointer. The Warriors buried four — one each for Maddux Everingham, Myles Everingham, Roberson and Ziebarth.
Led by Worthman (10) and Eldridge (7), Goshen powered for a 29-17 edge in rebounding. Roberson (5) led Wawasee in caroms.
The Warriors finished with 12 turnovers and Goshen six.
With Bechtel sinking 10-of-11, the RedHawks went 20-of-24 at the foul stripe and Wawasee 5-of-8.
Maddux Everingham netted six of his team’s 11 second-quarter points for the Warriors, who trailed 25-21 at halftime.
Wawasee was up 11-10 at the close of the first quarter. Goshen scored the game’s first five points then the Warriors went on a 10-2 run to take a 10-7 lead.
Wawasee committed eight turnovers in the first 16 minutes while the RedHawks made just one.
“I thought we put forth great effort at the beginning of the game,” Warriors coach Jon Everingham said. “We were on-point defensively. We moved the ball well offensively. We just hit a lull there.
“We’re going to have to find a way to be a little more consistent throughout the game.”
It was announced that Friday’s game was Wes Yoder’s last as an IHSAA basketball official. His partners were Andy Kern and Savon Williams.
In the junior varsity game, Goshen beat Wawasee 36-16. Leading scorers were Levi Sawatzky (18 points) and Braxton Cline (13) for the JV RedHawks (11-7) and Weston DeLong (7) and Brayden Miller (4) for the JV Warriors (7-13).
Both teams are back in action Tuesday with road contests, as Westview visits Wawasee and Goshen goes to LaPorte.