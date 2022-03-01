ELKHART — Jack D’Arcy didn’t really know what the play was.
He also didn’t see the biggest shot of his life go in, either.
None of that mattered in the end, as D’Arcy’s layup with three seconds remaining elevated Concord over Elkhart, 49-47, in a Class 4A, Sectional 4 opening round game Tuesday at North Side Gym. The senior point guard finished with six points in the game, none two bigger than those in the final moments.
D’Arcy didn’t hear much of what coach Derrick DeShone had to say in the timeout before the winning play because he was getting a bloody nose attended to. The senior said he was hit by someone’s shoulder in the final minute of the contest, leading to the bleeding and extended timeout between Elkhart tying the game and the Minutemen winning it.
“I didn’t really hear much of what coach was saying, but he set up the play and I was told I was getting the ball,” D’Arcy said. “So, I was like, ‘Alright, let’s do this.’ I knew I had options — I could drive, take a pull-up shot or kick it out to a (Malachi) Emmons, who had a great game. … I didn’t see the ball go through the basket. I just heard the crowd go loud. That’s a great feeling to have. It’s more than just about myself — it’s about our team. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
DeShone was confident in putting the ball in D’Arcy’s hands in that moment.
“We liked the matchup,” DeShone said. “We knew that (Elkhart senior Cam’ron Daniels) was going to stick to Malachi. We ran the same play to end the first half — Jack scored on the same exact play. He’s what a four-year starter just did: he made a heck of a play.”
The heroics of D’Arcy came after Elkhart tied it with a three-point possession. Daniels was fouled while taking a shot, sending him to the free-throw line and his team down 47-44. The senior made his first free throw attempt, but missed the second. Luckily for the Lions, junior Erick Nocentelli was there to grab an offensive rebound. He passed the ball to Daniels, who then made a tough layup to tie it at 47 with 24 seconds remaining.
Daniels led the Lions with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Concord appeared to be in firm control of the game at halftime, leading 25-13 at the break. Seniors Emmons and Zaven Koltookian were the catalysts for the Minutemen in the first 16 minutes of play, as Emmons had 11 points and Koltookian 10 in the first two quarters of play.
“Those two guys have to be big for us,” said DeShone of Emmons and Koltookian. “Zaven, he’s a load inside and he did some nice things. And then Malachi, when the pressure’s on for us, he seems to make a play.”
The Lions (6-17) started chipping away at the lead in the third quarter. Daniels scored eight of his points in the frame as Elkhart outscored Concord 21-12 in the third stanza. This left the Minutemen lead at just 37-34 entering the final quarter.
Elkhart took its first lead since early in the first quarter on a made shot from Daniels with 4:24 to go in the fourth, making it 42-41 Elkhart. Emmons responded with a tough layup of his own, though, to put the Minutemen back ahead 30 seconds later.
There wouldn’t be another point scored until 1:30 to go when Nocentelli made a bucket to put the Lions back ahead. Concord would then re-take the lead at the free throw line, as Emmons and senior Andres Dixon each made a pair from the charity stripe in a 16-second stretch to put the Minutemen up 47-44 with 44.5 seconds to go, setting up the dramatics of the end of the game.
Emmons had 18 points to pace Concord. Koltookian finished at 10 points, while senior Amarion Moore and Dixon had seven each, D’Arcy six and senior Ethan Kavanagh one point.
Concord (12-10) will now face Goshen (13-9) in the Sectional 4 semifinal Friday back at North Side Gym. Tip-off is set for approximately 7:45 p.m. The RedHawks beat the Minutemen, 51-33, back on Jan. 7, but Tuesday night’s hero for Concord didn’t play in that game two months ago.
“Jack D’Arcy didn’t play in that game for us,” DeShone said. (Goshen) is good … Drew Hogan’s really good. (Gage Worthman) is shooting lights-out, and (Ryan Eldridge) in the post the last month has been a force in there. We’re going to have our hands full, there’s no doubt, but we’re happy to move on. That’s our first tournament win since 2015-16, so I’m proud of our guys.”
GAME 1 TUESDAY: PENN 67, WARSAW 56
The first contest of the evening saw the Kingsmen (21-2) knock off the Tigers (16-8) to advance to the sectional semifinals Friday. Junior Markus Burton had a game-high 26 points in the win for his team. Penn will now play Northridge (13-10) Friday in the first semifinal game at North Side Gym at 6 p.m. Penn beat Northridge, 66-57 in overtime, back on Jan. 18 in a game where the Raiders rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force the extra session.
