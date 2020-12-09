LIGONIER — The West Noble backcourt of senior Brockton Miller and sophomore Austin Cripe proved to be too much for the Concord Minutemen to handle Wednesday as the Chargers defeated Concord, 53-34, in non-conference boys basketball action at West Noble High School.
Cripe finished with a game-high 17 points, while Miller ended with 16. Each player dominated a respective half, as Cripe scored 11 points in the first half and Miller had 10 in the second half.
“Brockton Miller, a senior; he stepped up huge. He had a great run there,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “Obviously, Austin Cripe — those are two pretty tough guards. They lead the right way and they’re pretty smart basketball players, too. Just kind of understanding the situation is where they really help us out.”
Defensively, West Noble focused on slowing down the bigger players in the Concord frontcourt. They were effective in doing so, holding both Minutemen 6-6 senior Payton Fish and 6-5 junior Zaven Koltookian to seven points each.
“We talked about defending that area, defending the post — we really stressed to them that it’s not just that matchup; that it’s not just the (center),” Marsh said. “It is knocking down flashers when they’re trying to go high-low, putting ball pressure on the wing, ball pressure in the high post, on the passer; we all contribute to defending the post.”
“We knew they were going to pack it in,” added Concord coach Derrick DeShone about West Noble’s defense. “They kind of root you out and then they have that second defender sitting behind Zaven. Our guards have to be a little more patient; patient in terms of if it’s not going to be there after two passes, that doesn’t mean we dribble and play one-on-one. We can’t play like that. I’ve got to do a better job coaching that.”
It was a defensive battle in the first half, as West Noble led 21-13 at the break. After the Chargers jumped out to an early 8-1 lead, Concord was able to keep the game from getting out of hand too early with solid play the rest of the half.
“We were patient and got the shots we wanted,” DeShone said. “Early, we were forcing, got down 8-1 and then we settled in for a little bit. We just have to do that from the get-go.”
West Noble took over in the third quarter, though, winning the period, 22-6. They led 43-19 after three and never looked back.
Junior Jack D’Arcy led Concord (0-2) in scoring with eight points. Fish and Koltookian finished with seven points each, junior Anthony Trudell had four, senior Andres Dixon three and senior Gavin Smith and junior Ethan Kavanagh two each.
It’s a young Minutemen team coming off a rough 1-20 campaign in 2019-20. DeShone is confident things will start getting better for his team sooner rather than later.
“There’s no magic solution, and I think we found that out last year,” DeShone said. “We’re trying to build a program, and that doesn’t happen overnight. I really like our team. I just think we have to find a way to drum up our own unity and confidence within ourselves. I told them that the hardest hump we have to get over now is to finish a game with one more point than the other team. … Sooner rather than later, that light’s going to click and it’ll be fun when it does.”
Eight different Chargers (2-1) scored in the win Wednesday. Along with Cripe’s 17 points and Miller’s 16, sophomore Ayden Zavala had six points, junior Josh Rosales five, junior Adam Nelson three and juniors Brayden Bohde, Kolby Knox and sophomore Zach Beers two each.
This is Marsh’s second season leading the West Noble program. The young nucleus, plus the senior leadership of Miller, have him anxious for what 2020-21 may bring his team.
“I’m excited,” Marsh said. “They’re excited; we’re excited for them. It’s a young group with a really good senior guard (Miller) to lead the way. And when I mean really good, I’m talking mostly off the court. Just the way he goes about his business helps these young guys so much. We’re excited.”
