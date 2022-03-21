LIGONIER — In a lot of ways, the 2021-22 campaign for West Noble was frustrating.
The Chargers hovered around .500 for a majority of the regular season due to multiple tight losses, with seven of the team’s nine defeats coming by five points or less.
Despite the up-and-downs that also saw the team’s second-leading scorer in senior Julio Macias miss a majority of the year with a knee injury, West Noble rallied down the stretch by winning five games in a row to end the regular season.
Although the postseason ended earlier than head coach Ethan Marsh and the Chargers would’ve liked — falling to Tippecanoe Valley 60-55 in the 3A Sectional 21 quarterfinals — one player’s eye-opening campaign helped lead West Noble to its highest win total (14) since the 2013-14 season.
Guard Austin Cripe did a little bit of everything for the Chargers this season, leading his team in points (23), rebounds (6.1), assists (3.4) and steals (3.1) per game.
Because of Cripe’s ability to single-handedly take over a contest and come up huge during any in-game situation, the junior has been named the 2021-22 Goshen News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s definitely a great feeling,” said Cripe of being recognized for the award. “There’s a lot of great players in this area, and to be recognized as the best is great. It’s nice to see all the time I’ve put in in the offseason and regular season pay off. This is also a motivator for me to continue working hard moving forward.”
Cripe outshined or matched many of the area’s best guards in head-to-head meetings with players like Goshen senior Drew Hogan, NorthWood junior Cade Brenner and Fairfield senior Caleb Wright.
One player within the Northeast Corner Conference though really impressed Cripe the most in Central Noble’s Connor Essegian.
Essegian — a Wisconsin signee — has led the Cougars to a 28-2 record and an opportunity to win a 2A state championship next weekend in Indianapolis.
Cripe and the future Badger battled head-to-head twice during the regular season, with the Cougars beating the Chargers by five and seven, respectively.
“I really liked playing against Connor Essegian,” Cripe said. “He was a heck of a player. It was really fun going up against him. Out of all the players I went up against, he was probably the favorite I faced. Our matchups were really competitive.”
Individually this season, Cripe’s scoring average improved from 18 points per game as a sophomore to 23 as a junior. He shot an impressive 53% from the floor (187-of-354), led the team in three-pointers with 30 and made a living drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line (124-of-163 from the stripe).
“I had a pretty good AAU spring and summer before the season,” Cripe said. “I think the season I had this year was kind of a build up from that, just playing with a lot of confidence. I just went into every game trying to do the best I could to give my team the best shot of winning.
“I think the biggest jump I made this season was being able to put the ball on the floor and score off the dribble more. Last season I was just catching and shooting. I wasn’t necessarily creating for myself a lot. This season I was creating for myself a lot more.”
Cripe will look to take his game to an even higher level this offseason as he prepares for another spring and summer playing AAU ball. He’ll be a part of a team next season that will bring back lots of experience despite the departure of Macias.
Individual improvement for a future in college — Cripe has one offer from Goshen College so far — is important for him as he enters his last season of high school basketball. However, Cripe hopes to meet a few team-based goals with the Chargers next season before he graduates.
“The biggest thing I’m worried about is winning more,” said Cripe when asked about next season. “Winning more games, winning the conference, winning sectional. You know, NorthWood’s probably going to be good again next year, but hopefully we’ll be able to get in the mix.
“Personally, I just have to make sure I keep progressing. A lot of times, guys are solid, but they don’t get any better. And it’s always a goal for me every season to at least get a little bit better."
2021-22 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
(Players listed in alphabetical order by school)
Player of the Year: Austin Cripe, junior, West Noble
Coach of the Year: Derek Hinen, Fairfield
1ST TEAM
Beck Willems, senior, Bethany Christian: 18.6ppg, 7.5rpg, 2.8apg, 1.7spg
Blake Jacobs, senior, Northridge: 15.2ppg, 5.8rpg, 1.3apg
Cade Brenner, junior, NorthWood: 17.2ppg, 5.1rpg, 2.9apg, 1.3spg
Austin Cripe, junior, West Noble: 23ppg, 6.1rpg, 3.4apg, 3.1spg
Mason Yoder, senior, Westview: 21.1ppg, 6.1rpg, 2.3apg, 1.1spg
2ND TEAM
Malachi Emmons, senior, Concord: 14ppg, 3.7rpg, 4.4apg, 2.2spg
Caleb Wright, senior, Fairfield: 14.5ppg, 5rpg, 4.2apg, 2.1spg
Drew Hogan, senior, Goshen: 14ppg, 2.7rpg, 3apg, 1spg
Ian Raasch, junior, NorthWood: 12.3ppg, 5.75rpg, 1.8apg, 1.9spg
Keaton Dukes, senior, Wawasee: 14.5ppg, 4.4rpg, 1.7apg, 1.3spg
3RD TEAM
Tyson Chupp, sophomore, Bethany Christian: 12ppg, 4.1rpgg, 3.2apg, 1.7spg
Zaven Koltookian, senior, Concord: 10.1ppg, 5.3rpg, 1.2apg
Ben Keil, junior, Lakeland: 17.2ppg, 7.9rpg, 5apg, 3.1spg
Micah Hochstetler, senior, Northridge: 11.2ppg, 4.75rpg, 3.8apg, 1.25spg
Brady Yoder, junior, Westview: 13.1ppg, 3.8rpg, 3.7apg, 1.3spg
Final 2021-22 records of teams from The Goshen News coverage area:
Bethany Christian: 11-13
Concord: 13-11
Fairfield: 15-9
Goshen: 13-10
Lakeland: 5-18
Northridge: 13-11
NorthWood: 25-3; NLC and sectional champions
Wawasee: 9-15
West Noble: 14-9
Westview: 7-16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.