As a junior, West Noble’s Austin Cripe averaged 23 points and six rebounds per game for the Chargers during a 14-9 campaign.
With an experienced roster coming back – led by a rising senior in Cripe – head coach Ethan Marsh and his group will be looking to make a deeper run into the postseason next year after the Chargers fell in the Class 3A Sectional 21 quarterfinals a season ago.
The chances of a better finish in 2022-23 look to be in the cards with how well West Noble has played this summer.
The Chargers have gone 10-3 during their summer scrimmages, highlighted by victories over Mishawaka Marian, John Glenn, North Judson and Jay County.
In addition to Cripe’s stellar play, seniors Nevin Phares and Luke Schermerhorn and junior Bradyn Barth have upped their games this summer as well.
“I was pretty happy with how we played as a team,” Cripe said. “It’s really nice because we have a good group of seniors that have all been playing together for a while. And then we have a junior in Bradyn Barth who started toward the end of last year who has been playing pretty well. … It’s going to be a good group of guys, so hopefully we can just put it together and win more.”
“Ever since Bradyn started getting those serious minutes, he’s been right around the 14, 15-point range,” Marsh added. “He gives us a great presence inside. Luke Schermerhorn has had a really good summer, and he’s really shot the ball well. Nevin Phares has been right around 10 a game and Derek Slone has stepped up and hit some big shots for us.
“Then, obviously Austin led us in scoring in a majority of the games we played as well. When we have that kind of balance, I think we are tough to beat.”
Cripe specifically has stuffed the stat sheet this summer, including during the team’s trip down to the Indianapolis area for the Charlie Hughes Showcase this past weekend.
The event hosts a large number of teams from around the state of Indiana, and the event also attracts a number of different colleges from across the country too.
Against Park Tudor during the weekend, Cripe showed out by scoring 43 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists in a narrow loss to the Panthers.
“Heading into the game, I knew there was going to be a lot of (college) coaches there, so I was kind of excited heading into it,” Cripe said. “I tried my best not to focus on that too much and focus on playing as much as I could. I had a couple shots go in early in the game, had an and-1, and the momentum kind of just took me from there. I just tried to showcase what I had, because I knew there were a lot of coaches watching. I played hard, played confident and was able to finish with 43.”
“He’s a guy that can score at all three levels,” added Marsh of Cripe. “He’s about as good as anybody out there at all three levels on the court. He’s really stepped up in all three of those areas. Specifically against Park Tudor, he had three or four and-1’s being able to finish through some contact. … What’s really been fun to watch as well is how he’s continued to step up in a leadership role. He’s not the most out-spoken guy, but he’s definitely been trying to step up and lead this team even more so than he did last season.”
In addition to his time spent with the Chargers, Cripe has been playing very well on the AAU circuit with Elkhart’s Five-Star Basketball U17 team.
Within a group that stars other area players like Goshen’s Lleyton Weddell, Northridge’s Noah Zmuda and NorthWood’s Brock Bontrager, Cripe has stood out during five different tournaments with three remaining through July.
During the team’s trip to the Grit Region Memorial Classic in Columbus, Ohio, in late May, Cripe was made a member of the event’s all-tournament first team for his contributions.
“I’ve definitely had fun,” said Cripe of his time in AAU this summer. “We definitely have a great group of guys on Five-Star, and I enjoy playing with them. We had a really good spring finishing at 20-3 overall, so hopefully we can carry that into July.
“It’s important to play well in the summer, especially heading into school ball. It helps my confidence. I think that’s one of the biggest things is just to play with confidence, hit shots and play hard.”
With his senior season fast approaching, Cripe’s college plans are beginning to take shape as well.
As of now, Cripe’s two offers are from Goshen College and Bethel University, but Toledo, Illinois State, Princeton and Maine are some of the other schools that have shown interest in Cripe’s services.
At 6’3”, Cripe’s been focusing on getting stronger and putting on weight as he prepares for his final year of high school and beyond.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger, physically, recently,” Cripe said. “I’ve spent a lot more time in the weight room this summer and toward the end of last year than I have before. I’ve started to see some results, and I’ve gained more weight. I’m hoping to be up to 175 for my senior year.
“I’ve definitely become more comfortable and confident on the court. It’s been a good summer, overall, and hopefully I’ll be able to carry that the rest of the way.”