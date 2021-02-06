ELKHART — Sometimes in sports, the magic runs out.
For Concord, a five-game winning streak that had put them in prime position to win at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title ended abruptly on its home floor in frustrating fashion.
The Minutemen held a 31-23 lead late in the third quarter and looked primed to extend their winning streak to six, but then shots stopped falling and mistakes began to pile up.
That allowed the Cavemen to strike up a fierce comeback, outscoring Concord 23-6 the rest of the game to win 46-37 on Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen came out with the same fire and confidence that has carried them in recent weeks against a very good Mishawaka team. Concord’s defense held the Cavemen to just seven points in the first quarter, while the offense manufactured a key mix of inside-outside shots.
Concord grabbed its first double-digit lead of the game after back-to-back ‘3’s' from juniors Andres Dixon and Jack D’Arcy, making it 17-7 early in the second quarter.
The Cavemen quickly adjusted, though, starting a full-court press to throw off Concord’s offensive rhythm. Mishawaka went on a 11-2 run to end the first half, highlighted by seven points from junior Sacario Thomas.
After D’Arcy’s ‘3’ with over seven minutes to play in the second quarter, the Minutemen only made one basket the rest of the half.
“(Mishawaka’s) pressure and athleticism was definitely some of it,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone, referring to the change in the game. “But to be honest, we just missed a lot of shots. We missed a lot of open shots and a lot of shots around the rim. Things that, in the last few games, we’ve made. That teamed with the last few weeks, I think we found some mental fatigue at that point in the game that led to us struggling to get the ball in the basket.”
While the second quarter belonged to the Cavemen, it looked like the Minutemen were taking back control of the game in the third.
Junior Zaven Koltookian hit a shot close to the rim early in the half and three-point shots from Dixon and senior Gavin Smith forced Mishawaka to call a timeout with under four minutes to go with the Minutemen up 27-21.
The inside game of Koltookian and senior Payton Fish extended the lead to eight with less than two minutes to go in the quarter, but then everything fell apart for Concord.
DeShone’s team went eight minutes without a point, while the Cavemen put together a 17-0 run in the process.
Mishawaka’s leading scorer, senior Trent Johnson — who had been very quiet for most of the game — led the charge during the run by scoring 10 of the 17 points.
A couple of ‘3’s' found the bottom of the basket for Concord late to help it get as close as six with just under two minutes to play, but at that point it was too little, too late.
“A lot of it came down to mental and physical fatigue for us,” DeShone said. “We stopped moving, started doing a lot of standing and watching. When the guy with the ball stops, starts dribbling and isn’t doing anything, then everybody else stops, and that caused us to get out of whack and out of position in what we’re trying to do.”
The Minutemen failed to get one player in double digits on Saturday, with the leading scorer being D’Arcy with nine points. Koltookian was held to eight after scoring 17 against NorthWood on Thursday and Fish scored eight as well after a 21-point performance on Thursday.
The Cavemen’s two-leading scorers were Johnson with 13 and Thomas with 11.
Mishawaka (11-2, 5-1 NLC) is now tied with Warsaw (11-7, 5-1 NLC) at the top of the conference standings, and Concord (7-7, 4-2 NLC) more than likely has now fallen out of discussion for even a share of the conference title.
“Overall, that’s an 11-2 team that we were down to the wire with,” DeShone said. “And I would venture to say that we shot the ball 35% or less. Sometimes it comes down to making shots. That’s the name of the game, and we missed them today.”
