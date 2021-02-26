DUNLAP — IHSAA Class 4A Concord held off 2A No. 14-ranked Westview 64-58 Friday to end the 2020-21 boys basketball season on a high note.
The Minutemen (10-10) play in the Elkhart Sectional and the Warriors (16-6) host the Westview Sectional next week.
“We made some shots,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone of why his team was able to seize the momentum against the Warriors’ aggressive second-half defense during a non-conference contest at McCuen Gym. “Gavin Smith made some shots. That cures a lot of things when the ball goes in the basket.”
Smith scored all 16 of his points in after halftime, including 11 in the third quarter.
With Smith canning 11 points with three 3-pointers in the last 2:41, Concord led 44-37 at the end of the third period.
The Minutemen used a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter to seize its biggest lead to that stage at 12 (51-39).
Concord led 56-41 with 2:43 to play. Westview used a 9-1 run to shave the lead to 57-50 with 1:26 to go and the Warriors pulled within 60-55 with 35 seconds remaining only to be held off by the Minutemen.
“We talk about momentum a lot in our locker room,” said Westview coach Ed Bentley. “It’s a momentum game.
“That’s two games in a row where we’ve allowed the momentum to swing the (opponent’s) way. We better figure that out before Wednesday” (and a sectional game against Central Noble, the Northeast Corner Conference co-champions with Westview).
Payton Fish (17 points), Smith (16), Jack D’Arcy (11), Amarion Moore (9) and Andres Dixon (7) paced the Concord attack.
“His value is unreal for us,” said DeShone of Fish. “He had a great game because they had two guys on Zaven (Koltookian) at all times. Zaven’s four points might have been the best four points of the year because it opened up other guys to get shots.”
On a night when the Minutemen made 17-of-28 foul shots, they went 13-of-21 in the fourth quarter. D’Arcy was 4-of-8 and Dixon was 3-of-3 at the stripe in the final period.
DeShone also reflected on the turnaround Concord made from 2019-20 to this season.
“For them to get to 10 wins after going 1-20, it speaks volumes to their character,” said DeShone.
The program — varsity, junior varsity and freshmen – had a total of 13 wins last season and currently sit at 33.
Mason Yoder (24 points), Brady Yoder (10), Luke Miller (9) and Lyndon Miler (8) bolstered the Westview offense Friday.
A 3-pointer by Brady Yoder at 2:43 of the second quarter and foul shot by Luke Miller with 52.3 seconds left in the half put Westview up 27-24.
Moore drilled a 3-pointer for the Minutemen with 38 ticks on the first-half clock and the Warriors took 27-26 advantage into intermission.
The biggest lead in the first quarter for either team was the six points by Westview at 9-3. Concord was ahead 13-12 late in the period and the Warriors took a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Luke Miller tallied nine points for Westview while Fish tallied six for the Minutemen in the opening period.
Concord finished the regular season winning three of its last four. The Minutemen went at 5-4 in February and 4-7 at home for the season.
Westview wound up 5-3 in February and 11-5 during the 2021 part of its schedule. The Warriors went 8-3 away from home.
Concord 64, Westview 58
Westview — Brady Yoder 3 2-3 10, Luke Miller 3 3-4 9, Lyndon Miller 3 1-2 8, Mason Yoder 11 0-2 24, Ben Byrkett 1 0-0 2, Caleb Cory , Drew Miller 0 0-0 0. Team: 13 7-13 58.
Concord — Gavin Smith 4 4-4 16, Zaven Koltookian 2 0-1 4, Payton Fish 7 3-5 17, Andres Dixon 1 4-6 7, Jack D’Arcy 3 4-10 11, Griffin Swartout 0 0-0 0, Amarion Moore 3 2-2 9, Anthony Trudell . Team: 20 17-28 64.
Westview 14 13 10 21 — 58
Concord 13 13 18 20 — 64
3-point goals: Westview (5) — B. Yoder 2, M. Yoder 2, Ly. Miller 1; Concord (7) — Smith 4, Dixon 1, D’Arcy 1, Moore 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Westview 22 (Ly. Miller, 4:04, fourth quarter); Concord 10 (none). Technical: Westview — Ly. Miller (4:24, third quarter).
Rebounds: Westview 13 (Lu. Miller 3, Ly. Miller); Concord 19 (Koltookian 6).
Turnovers: Westview 10, Concord 9.
Officials: Doug Wilcox, Clem Hollingsworth, Johnny Jones.
Records (next games): Concord (10-10) vs. Elkhart in Class 4A Elkhart Sectional at North Side Gym Tuesday, March 2; Westview (16-6) vs. Central Noble in Class 2A Westview Sectional Wednesday, March 3.
JV score: Concord 54, Westview 37. Top scorers: Concord — Mekhi Hall 14, Connor Morris 10, Nathan Schoenherr 9, Javarion Sheppard 5, Javion Sheppard 5, Dom Starrett 5; Westview — Brady Lehman 10, Wiley Minix 10, Evan Litwiller 8, Wade Springer 6.
