ELKHART — It’ll be Penn facing off against Concord for a sectional title Saturday night.
The Kingsmen (22-2) were able to beat Northridge, 60-47, in the first semifinal game at North Side Gym Friday night. The Minutemen (13-10) followed with a 52-44 win over Goshen, setting the stage for the Class 4A, Sectional 4 title game. The championship contest will be a 7 p.m. start in Elkhart.
Concord is 6-12 all-time in the postseason against Penn. Their most recent playoff meeting came in a 2014 regional game won by the Kingsmen, 66-51. That was the last season the Minutemen won a sectional title. The Kingsmen are looking for their first sectional crown since 2019.
The two teams met way back on Dec. 10, with Penn winning 58-40 in Mishawaka.
“They’re good,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone of Penn, who was ranked sixth in the final 4A poll and ninth overall in the state. “I mean, what else can you say? They’re just really, really good. They have really good players and they have size. We’re going to have our hands full … some luck is going to have to go our way (Saturday), but I guarantee you we’ve got kids that are going to battle. I have no doubt that we’re going to compete for 32 minutes.”
CONCORD 52, GOSHEN 44
Sixty-four seconds into the game, Concord found itself trailing the RedHawks 6-0 on a pair of three-point shots, one from junior Deecon Hill and one from sophomore Gage Worthman. It eventually became a 9-3 Goshen advantage before DeShone called a timeout with 3:59 remaining in the period.
Whatever the Minutemen coach said in that short break must have worked. Concord would close the half on a 16-8 run to take a 19-17 lead into halftime.
“We just got our composure,” said DeShone of the slow start. “We had some turnovers where we weren’t catching the ball. I think it was a little bit nerves; just a little bit getting a feel for the game. Like I told them before the game: we’ve never played in a crowd this big. So, it was just getting into the rhythm of the game and settling it.”
The only points for Goshen during the final 12 minutes of the first half came from senior Drew Hogan. In fact, he was the only RedHawk to score from the 4:50 mark of the first quarter until there was 6:02 remaining in the game. In that stretch, Goshen went from up 9-3 to down 35-25.
“We knew we needed to get to 50 points, and we just didn’t get a lot of contributions from different spots on the floor,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “… We could never get into a rhythm. (Concord) did a nice job of switching and clogging things up. Just wasn’t our night, offensively.”
A key stretch in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Following a layup from Hogan that put Goshen ahead 21-20, Concord would counter with an 11-2 run. This gave the Minutemen a nine-point lead, forcing a RedHawk timeout with 2:19 to go in the frame.
Goshen (13-10) would get as close as five points in the fourth quarter when a Hill shot made it a 47-42 game with 55 seconds remaining. He would finish the game with seven points, while junior Quinn Bechtel had eight, Worthman five and sophomore Ryan Eldridge one.
Hogan led all scorers with 22 points. His career comes to a close with 1,186 points, which is third all-time for a career in program history.
“If every single kid was like Drew Hogan, we wouldn’t lose,” Wohlford said. “He’s 5’8”-1/2 on a good day. It’s not just his scoring, either. We talk in our program about being an ‘every day person,’ and not one kid has personified that like Drew Hogan. We’re going to miss that a lot. He’s a special kid. Just sad to see him go.”
Concord had a balanced attack in picking up its 13th victory of the season. Senior Malachi Emmons led with 14 points, while senior Amarion Moore had 13, seniors Jack D’Arcy and Andres Dixon eight each and seniors Zaven Koltookian and Ethan Kavanagh four each.
“We’re at our best when four or five guys are in double digits and we’re sharing the basketball,” DeShone said. “Typically, Malachi or Zaven is going to lead us in scoring; most things go through them. We shared the basketball, and we knew this was going to feel like what I call an ‘NLC-type’ basketball game. It was going to be a grinder; a race to 50, as we say. We hit some shots and were lucky they missed some.”
PENN 60, NORTHRIDGE 47
In the night’s first game, the Kingsmen led wire-to-wire to end the Raiders’ season with a 13-11 record.
Penn junior Markus Burton was sensational once again, scoring a game-high 31 points. He had five points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 10 in the third and eight more in the fourth, including a dunk with 3:08 remaining that put the No. 6-ranked team in 4A ahead 56-40, all-but ending any Northridge comeback attempt.
While Burton was having his way on offense, the Raiders struggled to score. They shot just 7-of-24 (29%) from the field in the first half, trailing 28-15 at the break. The size of the Penn players disrupted Northridge seniors Micah Hochstetler and Blake Jacobs, as the duo was a combined 5-of-18 from the field in the first 16 minutes of the contest.
“Their length is definitely an issue,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker of the size of Penn’s players. “Those guys do a good job using that length and most of the time going straight-up to force us to take tough shots around the rim. We knew that was going to be a struggle coming in, but we had to attack the paint a little and see what we could get in there.”
Hochstetler would end up finishing with a team-high 15 points, while Jacobs ended with 12. Brothers Mason and Nolan Bales had five points each, senior Noah Zmuda four and senior Caden Mack and junior Jethro Hochstetler three points each.
The Raiders’ season was a tale of two halves, as a 3-9 start led to a 10-2 finish, including Friday’s game.
“This group of guys: there’s not a lot of people that expected them to be over .500 this year,” Radeker said. “I did — I thought we could win 14 games and we finished with 13. Their work ethic every day and their attitude when the chips were down — it’s exactly what we preach in our ‘PACK’ culture. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”
