MISHAWAKA – Concord head coach Derrick DeShone was proud of his team’s effort on Friday night against Northern Lakes Conference foe Mishawaka.
However, the Minutemen had multiple possession-ending turnovers that cost them throughout the game. Couple nearly 20 turnovers with a bad shooting night, and the end result was a hole Concord could never truly crawl out of.
The Minutemen fought to within four in the final quarter of play after falling behind by double digits in the second half, but Mishawaka would do just enough the rest of the way to ice the game and win 56-47 in the conference opener for both teams.
“Our kids play extremely hard,” DeShone said. “I mean, they played really hard. But our decision making has to improve greatly. I think that’s the last hurdle for us right now. We get going too fast. We try to make something happen instead of letting it happen. We worked on it all week. We had a good week doing it, but you have to do it in an atmosphere like this.
“We have to be OK with grinding games out. There’s going to be games where I think we can score more, but in the NLC, it’s a race to 50, and we have to grind it out. But they beat us to 50 (Friday).”
Early on, both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket. After a pair of free throws from Mishawaka sophomore Tommy Harringer, the Cavemen (3-2, 1-0 NLC) led Concord (3-4, 0-1 NLC) 8-4 midway through the opening quarter. While the Minutemen’s struggles at the offensive end continued early, their defense kept them close. At the end of the first quarter, the Cavemen held a 10-8 advantage.
Early in the second quarter, Mishawaka’s offense began to build some momentum. Through the first four minutes of the quarter, the Cavemen went on a 10-2 run. Mishawaka’s Arthur Jones helped lead that charge with five of the points to put his team ahead 20-10 with 4:10 left until half.
A three-point basket by senior Thomas Burkert was the only made shot for Concord during the final six minutes and 30 seconds of the second quarter.
The Cavemen brought a 22-13 lead into halftime with Mishawaka senior Brendan Williams leading all scorers with six points. Concord’s leading scorer after one half of play – senior Zaven Koltookian – only had four.
In the second half, Mishawaka’s lead swelled to 13. The Cavemen benefited from more untimely turnovers and missed shots from the Minutemen early in the third.
After a steal-and-score at the basket by Mishawaka senior Davion Taylor (team-high 16 points), the Cavemen led 30-17 with 4:51 left in the third. That’s when things started to turn around for Concord.
The Minutemen began a more aggressive full-court pressure defense, which started to force a number of Mishawaka turnovers. Concord would then go on a 15-6 run over the next seven minutes of game time to make it 36-32 with 5:42 left in the contest.
Concord senior Amarion Moore had seven of the 15 points, while Koltookian added four of his own during the run.
“We started to play through Zaven,” said DeShone of the run. “We’ve got to play through him. Whether he scores it or not, her he has to touch the ball. Zaven and Malachi have to touch the ball every possession. It’s plain and simple. For us to be successful (on offense), they have to touch the ball every possession.”
The Minutemen stayed within five over the next two minutes, but a 10-2 run by Mishawaka ended any chance of a Concord comeback. The Cavemen led 51-38 with 1:21 to go after junior Mookie Ward knocked down a back-breaking trey from the right side.
The Cavemen saw three players score in double figures on Friday with Taylor scoring 16, junior Arthur Jones dropping 14 and Williams adding 12.
For the Minutemen, Koltookian led the team with 12, while Moore and senior Malachi Emmons each adding 10. The two senior guards, Andres Dixon and Jack D’Arcy, only combined for nine points during the game.
“We’re so close,” DeShone said. “It’s just the decision making. We’ve got to be better with the basketball, and that starts with guard play. They’ve got to just slow down, and make the easy play.”
