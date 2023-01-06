GOSHEN — Prior to the holiday break, Concord won back-to-back games while allowing 26 and 20 points, respectively, in those contests.
While they gave up more points in their game against Goshen Friday, the defensive performance was still effective for the Minutemen.
Concord held the RedHawks to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, giving up just 41 points in a 16-point victory, 57-41, in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball action at Interra Gym.
“I thought we did a good job rebounding, for the most part,” Concord coach Derrick DeShone said. “And then, defensively, we were engaged. We lost them a couple of times, but I thought we did a good job there and I was happy with our guard play overall. … It was just a total team effort. It’s hard to tell people that we’ve been practicing so well. Our practices have been competitive and fun, and they just needed to do something like that in a game.”
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford gave full credit to Concord for shutting down his team throughout the contest.
“Concord beat us in every aspect of the game,” Wohlford said. “I think their coach out-coached us. I thought their players out-played us. And ultimately, it’s my fault for not having our team ready. But credit to (Concord): they were really good. I give all the credit for their performance to their players and their coaches. We didn’t have our guys properly prepared, and they were, and they kind of took it to us.”
Concord (5-5, 1-1 NLC) never trailed in the game. The contest was only tied on two occasions, once at 3-3 and the other at 5-5.
With the teams deadlocked midway through the second quarter, Minutemen junior Braeden Messenger went on a 7-0 run of his own, punctuating it with a corner ‘3’ to create the separation his team needed.
Concord led 12-6 after the first quarter. The lead reached double digits for the first time at 17-7 courtesy of a triple from senior Connor Morris, which were his only three points of the game.
While the Minutemen kept scoring, the RedHawks struggled from the field. They went nearly 11 minutes of game time without a made field goal, only scoring two free throws between the 4:36 mark of the first quarter and 1:56 left in the second quarter. A ‘3’ from junior Gage Worthman finally snapped that dry spell.
“I’m not sure we felt comfortable (on offense), and so I give them credit for that, and then that’s my fault because I didn’t get us to be comfortable within the schematic approach,” Wohlford said. “So, shooting percentage is the product of your ability and the shots that you get. … I thought they did a nice job of getting us to be uncomfortable.”
Deecon Hill added another ‘3’ for Goshen to cut the deficit to nine, but Concord ended the half on a mini 4-0 run to take a 26-13 advantage at halftime.
The lead for the Minutemen in the second half stayed at double digits throughout, with the closest it reaching being 11 on two separate occasions (35-24 in the third quarter and 41-30 in the fourth).
A key contributor for the win for Concord was junior Parker McCuen. Having to play against two, 6’7” Goshen players in senior Lleyton Weddell and junior Ryan Eldridge, the 6’4” McCuen finished with a game-high 17 points.
“That’s what we need from him; we need consistency,” said DeShone of McCuen. “He got the start because I thought he had been playing pretty well in practice. … I’m happy for him and I hope he continues to play well.”
For Goshen (5-5, 0-2 NLC), Hill had 14 points and Worthman 11 to pace the offense. Five other players had three points or less: Levi Sawatzky and Will Herschberger three each, Eldridge and Merrill Weddell two each and Lleyton Weddell one.
Eight total players ended up scoring for Concord, with all five starters scoring at least six points. Along with McCuen’s 17, Messenger finished with 11, Lucas Prough 10, Jaylan Bolen and Andrew Kavanagh six each, Morris three and two each from Davon Smith and Javarion Sheppard.
“I thought our guys were engaged and locked-in,” DeShone said. “I was curious how we were going to come out, not having played in two-and-a-half weeks, if we were going to be rusty or not. It was good for us because we got a lot of stuff done in practice that we needed to work on, and we just talked about efficiency, efficiency and efficiency.
“I think only four turnovers for us in the first half was big for us, considering we had been turning it over 17 or 18 times a game in the games we lost.”
Concord returns to action Tuesday with a non-conference road game at New Prairie. Goshen isn’t back in action again until this Friday, Jan. 13 at home against Warsaw.