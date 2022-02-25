TOPEKA – Concord senior Malachi Emmons wasn’t a factor at all for most of Friday’s game against Westview, but he became the most pivotal player for the Minutemen late against the Warriors.
After sitting most of the first half with foul trouble, Emmons promptly picked up two fouls to get to four midway through the third quarter. That’d be the last foul he’d commit, managing to avoid fouling out while scoring 10 of his 12 points between the fourth quarter and overtime to help Concord defeat Westview, 48-43, in Friday’s regular season finale.
“Malachi’s always going to be aggressive,” Concord head coach Derrick DeShone said. “You can’t take the aggressiveness out of him. It’s just those first couple fouls at the beginning of the game that are just head-scratching, but we just kept grinding it out despite the foul trouble.
“He’s learn to kind of takeover when he needs to as the year has gone on. He didn’t have to do that in the past. He’s just a fantastic passer, he hit some tough shots (Friday) night, and he hit some free throws down the stretch as well. He wanted the ball, so I’m proud of him for that.”
A tight game throughout, Westview (7-15) managed to build a 12-8 lead late into the first quarter behind eight first quarter points from senior Brady Yoder.
Concord (11-10) kept things tight, using seniors Zaven Koltookian and Amarion Moore down in the post. Both players had four points within the first eight minutes of the game before a ‘3’ from senior Jack D’Arcy from 70 feet away miraculously went in to make it 12-11 after one.
Westview senior Mason Yoder started warming up in the second quarter, scoring all seven of his team’s points in the frame to keep the Warriors close.
With Emmons sidelined, the Minutemen continued to rely on Koltookian in the post. The senior dropped in six points during the second quarter, helping his team hold a slim 20-19 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, buckets on back-to-back possessions from Emmons and Koltookian gave Concord a five-point lead and some early momentum during the beginning stretches of the second half, but Westview would hang in on its home floor.
A ‘3’ from sophomore Wiley Minix, combined with three free throws from Brady Yoder, put the Warriors ahead, 25-24, with six minutes to play in the third.
Shortly after, Emmons would be called with his fourth foul. He’d sit the rest of the frame, which helped Westview bring a four-point lead into the final period. The Warriors ended the quarter on a quick 5-0 run during the final two minutes, getting contributions from Minix and Brady Yoder to pull ahead 32-28 with eight minutes to go.
In the fourth quarter, the Minutemen flipped a switch. Behind the efforts of Emmons, Koltookian and Moore, Concord went on a 10-2 run over the first four and-a-half minutes of the period to build a 38-34 advantage with 3:30 remaining.
It would remain a 38-34 contest until Moore was called for his team’s seventh foul of the half, sending Brady Yoder to the free-throw line with 29 seconds to go. He’d hit both, cutting the lead to two.
After a foul, Emmons would split his own one-and-one opportunity, leaving the door cracked for Westview to tie the game at 39.
The Warriors would fail to score after Mason Yoder’s three-point attempt was blocked by Concord senior Andres Dixon, but a travel by Emmons right after gave Westview one more chance, and the Warriors delivered.
From the left corner, Minix caught the inbounds pass and rainbowed a ‘3’ with just five seconds left. He’d hit it, sending the home crowd into an uproar.
The Minutemen had one more shot on a heave from Emmons, but it sailed over the basket.
Despite the collapse, DeShone had confidence in his team that they’d finish.
“It reminded me a lot of our NorthWood game last year when they hit a ‘3’ in the corner,” said DeShone of the finish to regulation. “We just told them to refocus, drown the crowd out, and we have to take it one possession at a time. I thought we did a good job of that. We did a really good job of handling our composure down the stretch.”
The Minutemen outscored the Warriors 9-4, with five of those points coming from Emmons, to secure the overtime victory and the team’s first winning regular season record since 2013-14.
The trio of Koltookian (16), Emmons (12) and Moore (12) accounted for 40 of the team’s 48 points with D’Arcy adding six and Dixon finishing with two.
The Warriors saw Brady Yoder lead the team with 18 points, Mason Yoder had 13 and Minix scored 10.
Sectional play awaits both teams now with Westview playing Eastside (23-1) next Wednesday at Westview, while Concord will head to Northside Gym to play Elkhart (6-16) Tuesday.
