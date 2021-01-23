MISHAWAKA — Northridge has one of the most dangerous offenses in the Northern Lakes Conference, with sharpshooters that have the ability to take the game over at every spot on the perimeter.
The Raiders, though, were stuck shooting blanks during the second half of Friday night’s game against a fast, athletic Mishawaka defense that made shooting the ball offensively miserable.
The Cavemen secured their eighth win in a row and are now the only undefeated team in the NLC after outscoring the Raiders 27-14 in the second half to win 57-45 at “The Cave.”
“We really took bad shots in the third quarter,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker when asked about the offensive struggles in the second half. “We had a good start with Carter (Stoltzfus) hitting a ‘3,' and then we didn’t score again (in the third). We got stops, but we took quick, poor shots. It was 34-33 there in the third forever, and we just didn’t take advantage of the stops we got.”
The first half for the Raiders showed no sign of what was to come in the second. Northridge knocked down four ‘3’s' in the first quarter, with Carter Stoltzfus making three of them and the other coming early in the quarter from senior Trevor Brown.
The Raiders scored 16 first-quarter points, but the Cavemen’s athleticism allowed them to get a number of second-chance opportunities to keep the game close.
Then, senior Trent Johnson started warming up for Mishawaka. Johnson led his group with 11 first-half points. Sophomore Mookie Ward added seven and junior Brendan Williams, who cashed in on a few point-blank looks at the basket, had six through two quarters.
The Raiders looked primed to takeover the contest midway through the second quarter, but a quick 9-0 run — spearheaded by five-straight points from Ward — changed the whole outlook of the game.
The Cavemen (8-1, 3-0 NLC) took back the lead at 22-20, but Northridge upped its lead back to five with two minutes left in the half before Mishawaka scored on its last two possessions to bring the score to 31-30 at the half.
The defenses really stepped up in the third quarter, with both teams combining to score just eight points in the period. Neither team scored any points from 7:05 to 2:11 until Williams for Mishawaka gave his team a 35-34 lead on a couple of free throws.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders opened up on fire by outscoring their third period total within the first 45 seconds.
Brown made his third three-pointer of the game to put his team back up, then Carter Stoltzfus added a bucket to put Northridge up 39-35 with seven minutes to play.
The offense sputtered again though for the rest of the quarter, and the Cavemen took advantage of free throws and easy looks near the basket to outscore the away team 22-6 in the final seven minutes.
One of Northridge's leading scorers, senior Sam Smith, struggled to score Saturday. Smith, coming off a 31-point performance against Penn on Tuesday, scored just nine against Mishawaka. He was held scoreless in the second half and only managed one ‘3’ for the entire game.
“He did have some good looks tonight,” Radeker said. “But I thought we let a physical team take us out of our offense. We dribbled too much. Once they got a little physical with us, we stopped running our offense and tried to do things on our own a little too much during that second-half stretch. That’s really the disappointing thing.”
Northridge’s three-game winning streak is over with the loss, and the team now sits at 8-4 overall and 1-2 in the NLC. They host Goshen in another conference clash Tuesday in Middlebury.
“There’s a lot of basketball left for us,” Radeker said. “These guys have always done a good job of bouncing back after a loss. So, we’ll just get back to work on Monday and be ready to go on Tuesday against Goshen.”
