Elkhart has hired from within for its new boys basketball head coach.
Will Coatie, who has spent the last 11 seasons coaching girls basketball within the Elkhart school district, has been hired as the new boys basketball coach for the school. The news was announced in a press release by Elkhart Community Schools Friday afternoon.
"My family and I are beyond excited for this new opportunity to be able to lead the Elkhart Boys Basketball team," said Coatie in a statement. "It seems surreal to have this new task to grow the boys team after my journey in building the girls squad for the past 11 years. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches, parents, and players who have and will be a part of my program. I take my responsibility as a coach very seriously, as I get the opportunity to help shape all my players into new leaders, successful adults, and good citizens. I am confident that this team will stand out and achieve great things both on and off the court.
"This will be a commitment to excellence and we just need to trust the process. It's a great day to be a Lion."
Coatie went 36-37 in three seasons leading the merged Elkhart girls basketball program. He spent the eight prior years leading Elkhart Central, going 78-107 over that span. He led the Blue Blazers to a Class 4A sectional championship in the 2017-18 season and was the sectional runner-up this past year with the Lions, losing a thriller of a sectional title game to Northridge.
“Coach Coatie established a strong foundation and a high expectation for discipline and competition in our girls basketball program," said Elkhart Principal Cary Anderson in a statement. "He consistently demonstrates care and concern for our student-athletes in and out of season while upholding a standard for behavior of his athletes on the court, in the classroom, and throughout our community that will serve our boys program well. He has exhibited the ability to teach the game of basketball in several different settings and various age levels throughout his career and shows a tremendous loyalty to our school and the city of Elkhart."
Along with his coaching within the Elkhart school district, Coatie established the Elkhart Sports Center and Elkhart Extreme AAU programs. He also served as an assistant coach for the Elkhart Express semi-pro basketball team.
With Coatie taking over the boys' program, that leaves the girls' basketball program at Elkhart searching for a new head coach. The school encourages interested candidates to apply for the opening through the corporation's website.