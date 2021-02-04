GOSHEN — Freshman Tyson Chupp and senior Mason Closson enjoyed a productive stretch and helped Bethany Christian best Elkhart Christian Academy 60-53 Thursday in Hoosier Plains Conference boys basketball on Bethany’s Buller Court.
Chupp scored 18 of his game-high 23 points and Closson canned 11 of his 19 in the middle two quarters.
On a night when the Bruins made 12 3-pointers, Chupp and Closson both connected on five.
Bethany (8-9, 3-1) pushed its lead as high as 25 points at 48-23 midway through the third quarter.
Closson tallied eight points with two 3-pointers and Chupp had seven points and one 3-pointer as the Bruins outscored the Eagles 20-16 in the third period.
ECA (7-7, 3-1) used a 20-5 run to cut the deficit to 10 at 53-43 with 3:33 left in the contest.
“You’ve got to make shots,” Bethany coach Daniel Mast said. “We stopped making them and they started.”
Senior Bryce Coursen and junior Andrew Stevens scored five third-quarter points each for the Eagles. Senior Noah Hunt collected eight of his team-high 16 points and junior Jacob Becker notched eight of his 12 for ECA in the fourth quarter.
Six of Bethany’s 11 turnovers came in the fourth period, while the Eagles made two of their 17 in that same frame.
Bethany led 31-17 at halftime — the Bruins’ biggest lead of the first half.
ECA committed 12 turnovers during the first 16 minutes, while Bethany gave it up just three times.
“We have some guys who can guard in the full court,” Mast said. “I thought we did that pretty well in the first half. We mixed it up with our full-court pressure. We tried to work the ball and create some tired legs.”
Chupp canned 4-of-5 shots from the floor, including 3-of-3 behind the 3-point arc, and netted 11 of his team’s 19 second-quarter points.
The Bruins made 6-of-11 floor attempts as a team in the second period. Hunt scored six of ECA’s 12 points in the second quarter.
Chupp scored five points and junior Beck Willems canned four in the first quarter. Bethany was up 12-5 at the end of the opening period.
Willems finished with five of his team’s 13 assists and six of its 23 rebounds.
“Beck was getting a lot of the defensive attention,” Mast said. “He’s gotten that a lot this year, getting the best defender from the other team.
“But there was unselfish play all-around to find the open man. When it’s a triangle-and-2, you put guys in screens to try to get those two defenders in a tight space.”
The Eagles went 2-of-11 from the floor in the first quarter. ECA coach Chad Hibbard said he was pleased with his team’s shot selection in the final three quarters.
The visitors came in short-handed, as senior Matthew Elmerick, who hurt his knee Tuesday against Jimtown, did not play Thursday.
Freshman Aiden Hibbard drilled a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and then was hurt diving for a ball at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter. Chad Hibbard said it was likely his son broke his nose and was going to have a concussion test Friday.
“We had adversity tonight,” Chad Hibbard said. “At least at the end of the game we responded, which I was proud of.”
Bethany has now won five of its past seven games. ECA lost for the third outing in a row after winning three straight.
Argos sits atop the six-member HPC at 3-0. The Dragons have two more conference games — against Lakeland Christian and Elkhart Christian. Bethany has to play Trinity Greenlawn.
The Bruins and Eagles could meet again in the 2021 IHSAA Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional. The boys tournament draw is slated for Feb. 21, with sectionals March 2-6.
Bethany Christian 60, Elkhart Christian 53
ECA — Noah Hunt 7 2-2 16, Aiden Hibbard 1 0-0 3, Bryce Schrock 0 0-0 0, Bryce Coursen 3 0-0 7, Jacob Becker 5 0-0 12, Andrew Stevens 3 1-2 7, Tony Maxwell 2 0-0 4, Aaron Buckles 2 0-0 4, Sam Frost 0 0-0 0. Team: 23 3-4 53.
Bethany — Ethan Boyer 0 4-6 4, Beck Willems 3 2-2 8, Evan Brown 0 0-0 0, Mason Closson 6 2-2 19, Tyson Chupp 9 0-1 23, Ben Keyes 1 0-0 3, Aaron Yeakey 0 0-0 0, Braden Bohn 1 0-0 3. Team: 20 8-11 60.
ECA 5 12 16 20 — 53
Bethany 12 19 20 9 — 60
3-point goals: ECA (4) — Becker 2, Hibbard 1, Coursen 1; Bethany (12) — Closson 5, Chupp 5, Keyes 1, Bohn 1.
Fouls (fouled out): ECA 12 (none); Bethany 9 (none).
Rebounds: ECA 27 (Hunt 9, Buckles 7, Schrock 4); Bethany 23 (Willems 6, Boyer 4, Brown 4).
Turnovers: ECA 17, Bethany 11.
Officials: C. Adams, D. Danik, D. Groning.
Records (next games): Lakewood Park Christian at Elkhart Christian (6-8, 3-1 HPC) Saturday, Feb. 6; Fairfield at Bethany Christian (8-9, 3-1 HPC) Tuesday, Feb. 9.
JV score: Elkhart Christian 47, Bethany Christian 16. Top scorers: ECA — Lance Smith 19, Tony Maxwell 6, Beau Cox 5, Travis Skaggs 5; Bethany — Jordan Bontrager 5, Jayden Schlabach 5.
