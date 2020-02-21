GOSHEN — Charlie Yoder scored 30 points on the night his dad, Westview coach Rob Yoder, won the 300th game of his career.
The younger Yoder scored 16 points in the first half and 14 in the second, but it was baskets by his teammates at key points of the game that propelled the Warriors to a 54-45 win over the RedHawks Friday night.
“Two things we needed to do to win this game was hold Westview under 50 points as a team and to not let some of the other players beat us,” Goshen coach Michael Wilford said. “Charlie is going to get his points. The thing you can’t do is let the others score, which is what we did at times.”
A key point in the game came as the third period ended and the fourth started. The score was tied 33-33 before Yoder drained a 3-pointer from well beyond NBA range to end the third and Blake Egli nailed one from behind the arc to open the fourth as the Warriors went up 39-33.
“Despite how we were defending Charlie, two players we were not supposed to leave alone were Egli and Brady Yoder,” Wohlford said. “Egli can hit those shots.”
Coach Yoder is 300-124 in this, his 17th season at Westview.
“It’s a milestone,” the coach said about the 300th win. “It doesn’t mean that much to me. It is more about the fact our kids got to experience winning 300 times.”
The elder Yoder agreed with Wohlford’s assessment that more than what Charlie Yoder did, other players for the Warriors scored a crucial times.
“We had a number of guys step up and hit key baskets and do other things as well,” the coach said.
Improvements like that have come over the season, according Coach Yoder.
“At the beginning of the season, we were not a very good team,” he said. “Over the course of the season, players have learned what their roles are and they do not try to do things beyond what they are capable of.”
Westview did a great job taking care of the basketball, turning it over just six times in the contest.
“If you are going to beat a good team you have to take good shots and hit some of them and not turn the ball over,” Coach Yoder said.
The RedHawks also took good care of the ball, turning it over just eight times.
“We took care of the ball, but another thing we needed to do was hit some ‘3s.’ We were only 2-of-17 from the outside,” Wohlford said.
Goshen used a variety of players on Charlie Yoder with Drew Hogan, Zack Barker, Deecon Hill and Jarah Byler sharing the defensive duties on the player who recently became the 55th in Indiana high school boys basketball history to go beyond the 2,000-point plateau for their career.
“By this point in his career, Charlie has seen just about every kind of defense there is,” the elder Yoder said. “But Goshen, like most teams, made him work for his points. Goshen doubled him but, to Charlie’s credit, he was able to make the plays.”
The game was close most of the way. The Warriors led 13-12 at the end of the first and 23-20 at halftime. Following a three-point play by Hogan and a layup from Byler Goshen, they had a 33-29 lead with 1:30 left in the third. The Warriors took the lead for good on Yoder’s trey at the end of the third. Yoder iced the game, hitting six free throws over the final :55.
The RedHawks got into some foul troubles early on trying to slow Charlie Yoder down. Barker had two fouls by the 4:22 mark of the first quarter. That forced him to the bench for the majority of the reaming time in the half.
Luke Miller chipped in with seven points for Westview. Egli five, Ben Byrkett and Mason Yoder both four, Lyndon Miller and Brady Yoder two apiece.
Hogan paced the RedHawks with 20 points. Byler added 10, Barker five, Blak Wiess four, Ryan Harmelink and Hill both three.
Wiess had eight rebounds.
“Blak played a great game,” Wohlford said.
Goshen (10-9) has a quick turnaround as the RedHawks host LaPorte tonight. Westview (18-3) is at Fremont on Tuesday.
JV GAME
Deecon Hill tossed in 12 points and Isaac Sawatzky 11 to lead the RedHawks to a 47-27 win over Westview. Also for the winners, Jordan Williams had eight points, Lleyton Weddell seven, Brandon Rivera five, Noah Alford and Zach Subera both two. Leading scorers for the Warriors were Brandon Lehman 11 points, Braden Eash seven, Jethro Hostetler five, Elijah Hostetler and Evan Litwiller two apiece.
