GOSHEN — Speed that led to baskets in the transition game and rebounds on the offensive end that resulted in putbacks were the keys for the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers in winning the Goshen Holiday boys basketball tourney championship.
The Blazers capitalized on those two elements for a 46-41 win over the host RedHawks in Saturday night’s finale.
“Central converted about every offensive rebound into a bucket. We had them for 10 offensive rebounds,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Part of that was our ball switching and the fact our zone was not good early in the game.”
Goshen defeated Central, 40-38, in its second game of the season at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
This was the fourth-and-final year of the holiday tourney that also included Fairfield and East Noble.
It’s also the final season of Central basketball since Central and Elkhart Memorial are returning to one school for the 2020-21 school year.
The East Noble Knights were a 62-30 winner over the Fairfield Falcons in the consolation game.
CENTRAL-GOSHEN
A turning point in the game, according to Wohlford, came after Goshen had taken a 31-27 lead late in the third period. The game had been tied 27-27 until Goshen senior Zack Barker’s basket at 1:58 and sophomore Drew Hogan swished two free throws at 1:24 for the four-point advantage.
The RedHawks had the ball and were working for a final shot of the period only to turn it over, leading to a fast-break layup by Central senior Isaiah Chandler to make the score 31-29 at quarter’s end.
The Blazers got the ball to start the fourth quarter and a basket by Chandler sparked a 6-0 run and a 35-31 Central lead with 6:22 remaining.
“The last thing you want is to turn the ball over for a transition basket when they get the ball to start the fourth,” Wohlford said. “We were trying to get the guys to foul.”
The RedHawks didn’t fold and battled back to knot the score 36-36 with 4:09 left to play. Hogan drained a 3-pointer at 4:53 and senior Jarah Byler made a close-range jumper at 4:09.
Central closed out the game on a 10-5 run. Chandler, who finished with a game-high 19 points, netted the final six points of the contest for the Blazers.
“You have to give our kids credit for battling back to tie the score at 36,” Wohlford said. “We just came up short in a couple of areas.”
Sophomore Cam’ron Daniels added 13 points for the winners, junior Luke Teich eight, junior Armon Hurt four and sophomore Donovan Johnson two.
Goshen had three players in double figures. Hogan had 16, Byler 12, Zack Barker 11 and senior Zane Barker two.
“We need to get more scoring from our No. 2 and No. 5. Three guys can’t do all the scoring,” Wohlford said. “We need more points from (freshman) Quinn Bechtel, (junior) Blak Wiess and Zane Barker.”
Goshen (6-2) is idle until traveling to Mishawaka Marian on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in a contest that was rescheduled due to Marian’s extended football season.
“Our kids are banged up and tired. Zack Barker twisted an ankle tonight and Byler played on a foot he injured Friday night. Both of them played through the injuries and never said a thing,” Wohlford said. “We are going to take a break until Thursday when we come back to get ready for Marian.”
“The kids are disappointed with this loss, but we are happy to be 6-2 at this point of the season. Our schedule toughens up in January.”
Central (3-4) hosts Mishawaka on Jan. 7.
FAIRFIELD-EAST NOBLE
The Falcons were in control early in the opening period, taking a 7-0 lead at the 3:28 mark. Senior Nolin Sharick had two baskets and classmate Bryce Willard a basket and a free throw.
Then the Knights took over, leading 11-10 at the end of the first period and assuming a 25-16 halftime advantage.
The third period was when the Knights really stretched their advantage, outscoring the Falcons 14-2 for a 42-16 lead.
Senior Hayden Jones poured in 23 points to lead the Knights. Senior Nate Dickson chipped in with nine, classmate Gage Ernsberger eight, freshman Max Bender seven, senior Brooks Miller and sophomore Chris Hood both five, senior Luke Denton three and junior Jack Gibson two.
Sophomore Owen Miller netted 12 points for the Falcons, Sharick 10, junior Dalton Cripe five and Willard three.
Fairfield (2-7) is idle until hosting Eastside Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. East Noble (1-3) entertains Northridge Friday, Jan. 3.
