Northridge had a target on its back coming into the 2020-21 season. Having won two-straight sectional championships and a regional final in 2019, the three-headed attack of seniors Carter Stoltzfus, Clay Stoltzfus and Sam Smith seemed poised to guide the Raiders to more glory in 2021.
While all three had tremendous senior campaigns, one of them took their game to an even higher level.
Carter Stoltzfus saw his scoring go up nearly six points per game this season. Couple that with his steady production in rebounds, assists and steals, Stoltzfus emerged as the leader for the Northridge team this year. For those reasons, Carter Stoltzfus has been named The Goshen News’ 2020-21 All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It means a lot,” said Stoltzfus on the POY selection. “When you work at something, it’s nice sometimes to see that people appreciate that and see what you put into it. … I’m not a huge individual award guy, but yeah, it means a lot to me.”
In his senior season, Stoltzfus averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game. He shot 52% from the field, including 41% from 3-point range. The senior credited the work he did in the offseason for the increased production across the board.
“I continued to work on my shot; I just knew I had to continue to get that better because if you can shoot from ‘3,’ it makes you that much harder to guard,” Stoltzfus said. “I think a lot of it happened in the weight room, too. I got in the weight room a lot; got a lot stronger and I think that helped a lot. … I just worked on everything a little bit more.”
Stoltzfus found team success in both boys soccer and basketball during his time at Northridge. He was on two regional finalist soccer teams in 2018 and 2019, as well as the two previously basketball sectional titles of 2019 and 2020.
This year, however, was different. With that target on their back, Northridge fell in the sectional semifinals of both the boys soccer and basketball tournaments. While it ended up being bitter endings to storied careers, Stoltzfus tries to keep perspective of what he accomplished during his time wearing the green and yellow.
“I think I did a good job of not taking anything for granted,” Stoltzfus said. “Yeah, we didn’t win my senior year, but not a lot of people go win two sectionals in soccer and two sectionals in basketball in the same years. Yes, it’s really disappointing we didn’t three-peat in both, but you can’t change that. You have to take what you can get. It’s hard to win three in a row and it’s hard to win two in a row — it’s actually hard to win one.
“I was grateful for being successful those two years in the postseason, and this year, both sports were successful in the regular season. … It would hurt a lot more if I hadn’t been able to win one in either, and I ended up winning two.”
Northridge still had a strong 2020-21 season, finishing 18-5. In the three years since Scott Radeker has been coach, the Raiders have gone 58-19. The Stoltzfus twins and Smith have been there for all three seasons, and Carter said he wouldn’t have found nearly the same success as he had without his brother and Smith by his side.
“It’s kind of cliché, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Stoltzfus said. “In my opinion, if I wasn’t to play with my brother and Sam — who’ve I’ve played with a long time — I’m not at where I’m at. Sam does a lot of things; he scores a lot, but he does a lot of things that people don’t see. He makes the floor wide open just because of his threat from deep. And then my brother can get me easy buckets (with his passing).
“I think my production on the floor: you have to credit those two a lot because they open things up. I think they would say the same thing, too, because we open the floor up for each other and make the game a lot easier.”
Stoltzfus said he intends on playing college basketball. He said he has a couple more visits to make before hopefully announcing his decision in early April. The senior currently has offers from Goshen College and Grace College.
Stoltzfus said one of the lessons Radeker taught was building relationships off the court with his teammates, which is the biggest thing he’ll take away from his time at Northridge.
“I think those relationships that go beyond high school also contributes to the success happening on the floor,” Stoltzfus said. “I was really blessed with all my three years under Radeker; none of the teams I was on, there was no bickering back and forth. There was no back-talking to coach. Everyone was all in it together, and that’s what made it really fun.”
2020-21 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the year: Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge
Coach of the year: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood
1ST TEAM
Carter Stoltzfus, senior, Northridge: 19.3ppg, 4rpg, 3.5apg, 2.1spg
Sam Smith, senior, Northridge: 18.7ppg, 4.1rpg, 1.5apg, 1.4spg
Brayden Bontrager, senior, Lakeland: 20.2ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.1apg, 0.9spg
Cade Brenner, sophomore, NorthWood: 16.3ppg, 3.4rpg, 2.8apg
Austin Cripe, sophomore, West Noble: 18.3ppg, 5.7rpg, 3.3apg, 2.4spg
2ND TEAM
Drew Hogan, junior, Goshen: 16.5ppg, 3.3rpg, 4apg
Keaton Dukes, junior, Wawasee: 16.9ppg, 5.1rpg, 1.7apg
Mason Douglas, senior, Lakeland: 15.2ppg, 3.9rpg, 1.7apg
Mason Yoder, junior, Westview: 14ppg, 4rpg, 1.4apg, 0.8spg
Beck Willems, junior, Bethany Christian: 14.4ppg, 8.3rpg, 3.6apg, 2.3spg
3RD TEAM
Tyson Chupp, freshman, Bethany Christian: 12.2ppg, 3.1rpg, 3.4apg, 2.3spg
Payton Fish, senior, Concord: 10.8ppg, 5.6rpg, 1.4apg
Zaven Koltookian, junior, Concord: 10.7ppg, 6.2rpg, 1apg
Ian Raasch, sophomore, NorthWood: 9.9ppg, 5.7rpg, 2.0apg
Brady Yoder, sophomore, Westview: 12.4ppg, 3.4rpg, 2apg, 1.7spg
Final 2020-21 records of teams from The Goshen News coverage area:
Bethany Christian: 10-14
Concord: 10-11
Fairfield: 2-18
Goshen: 7-16
Lakeland: 9-14
Northridge: 18-5
NorthWood: 16-9; sectional champions, regional finalists
Wawasee: 12-12
West Noble: 13-10
Westview: 16-7; co-Northeast Corner Conference champions
