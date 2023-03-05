Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio... Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Kosciusko, Fulton IN, Marshall and Starke Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Paulding, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio...Michigan... Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Defiance and Henry Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton OH and Williams Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Berrien, Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Flooding is confined to mostly park land and golf courses. Leeper Park and Petro golf courses begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 5.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&