HAMILTON — Tyson Chupp said this week was a “revenge tour” for him and his team.
Well, the Bruins got their revenge — and a trophy, too.
For the first time since 2009, the Bethany Christian boys basketball team is sectional champions. After defeating Elkhart Christian, 37-36, in a semifinal game earlier in the day, the Bruins knocked off Lakeland Christian, 63-49, in the Class 1A, Sectional 51 title game Saturday night at Hamilton High School.
“We’re just trying to change the culture,” Chupp said. “This group of guys has worked hard. We’ve been together, been the same team since fourth grade.”
The two wins avenged regular season losses for Bethany Christian. They lost to ECA, 44-41, on January 26. The Bruins and Cougars actually played twice in the regular season, splitting the results: Bethany won 37-35 on Dec. 17, with LCA triumphing 38-36 in the finals of their holiday tournament 11 days later.
“They were focused (Saturday); they were ready to go,” Bethany Christian coach Daniel Mast said. “The whole day, they were focused. They were focused (Friday), too, when the news came that when we were going to have to play two games (Saturday). It doesn’t matter with this group; their attitude was it didn’t matter. They were going to get the job done.”
Severe weather forced Friday’s semifinal games to Saturday morning. LCA (19-6) beat Lakewood Park Christian, 50-34, in the early game, followed by the Bruins’ narrow win over ECA (7-16) to set up the title tilt.
The win gives sectional championships in girls and boys basketball in the same season for only the second time in school history, with the first time it happening being 1998. Mast’s father, John, was an assistant coach for the girls team in 1998 and is a current assistant on the boys team.
Mast, a 2006 Bethany Christian alum, never won a sectional as a player at the school. He was in eighth grade when the 2002 team advanced all the way to semi-state.
“I know I didn’t win one here (as a player) and I know that I haven’t won one (as a coach),” said Mast, who’s in his fourth season leading the program. “These guys deserve it. They’ve played their butts off all year. They were ready for this moment, and they took it.”
Along with the team history created Saturday, Chupp reached an individual milestone in the first quarter when he sank a ‘3’ from the top of the key, giving him 1,000 points for his career. He finished with a team-high 29 points, giving him 1,024 for his career so far. He’s the fifth player in program history to reach the milestone.
“It means a lot, but obviously I was more worried about winning the game,” said Chupp of reaching 1,000 career points. “I knew the points would come. If you work hard, it’ll pay off.”
Bethany Christian (16-10) led for the final 21:11 of game time Saturday night. With 5:11 to go in the second quarter, junior Jayden Schlabach sank a ‘3’ to put the Bruins ahead for good, going up 18-17 at that time.
Schlabach made five three-point shots in the game to give him 15 points for the contest. He made two in the first quarter, one in the second and two in the third, all of which provided huge energy boosts for him and his team.
“We are definitely a team that feeds off that type of energy, especially when we’re making shots,” Mast said. “The games we’ve struggled in were games where we didn’t hit shots. And it seems like, ‘well, duh, coach, of course when you don’t make shots, it’s hard to win.’ But more than that, it’s really hard to do all the other things it takes to win. So, when the ball goes in just a few times, it can really fuel what’s happening elsewhere.”
Bethany Christian led, 25-19, at halftime. In the third quarter, Chupp took over. He scored 11 of his points in the frame, including seven-straight for his team to help extend the lead to double-digits for the first time all contest.
In total, the Bruins outscored LCA, 23-11, in the third quarter.
“He does a really good job of seeing what the defense is giving him, and if you give him the same look over and over again, he’s going to figure out what plays need to be made,” said Mast of Chupp. “I think that’s kind of what happened. … He was able to get downhill and make plays. He made some tough shots.”
While Chupp had a big night, he was not the game’s leading scorer. Cougars senior Seth Martin finished with 30 points, with the Bruins doing everything in their power to slow down the 6’2” guard.
“I thought our defense was really good,” Mast said. “We had a gameplan for what we were going to do with Martin — he’s a load. We knew it was going to work sometimes and not work other times, and the guys executed it really well.”
Along with Chupp’s 29 points and Schlabach’s 15, sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt scored nine, junior Carter Miller six, junior Kyle Boyer three and junior Justin Hochstedler one.
Bethany Christian will now play Kouts (16-9) in a one-game regional championship Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. at Triton High School. Kouts upset No. 7 (1A) Morgan Township, 60-52, to win the Sectional 49 crown Saturday night.