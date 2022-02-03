ELKHART — It was the only show in town Thursday — of any town.
And what a show it was inside McCuen Gym.
The snowstorm that has hit Indiana for the better part of the last 36 hours postponed every high school basketball game scheduled for Thursday — except one: NorthWood at Concord. Both teams made sure the fans who braved the inclement weather got their money’s worth.
A thrilling contest came to a dramatic end when NorthWood junior Cade Brenner took an inbounds pass with 2.7 seconds left, drove halfway down the court and made a left-handed layup to give the Panthers a 52-50 overtime win over the Minutemen.
“I think everything about this game had adversity in it for both schools,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Give Concord credit: it’s a shame that someone had to lose the game. We were fortunate to make the last play. I thought Cooper (Wiens) threw a great pass, and then I thought Cade did a nice job of attacking the basket.”
Concord coach Derrick DeShone broke down his perspective of the final play.
“That was a good learning moment there at the end,” DeShone said. “We talked in the huddle about making them catch going away from the basket, and Jack (D’Arcy) took the bite and got him down the sideline. He made a mental error, but Jack was just big for us all game. … They made one more play than us. It was one of those where, if we got the ball back, I think we could’ve made one more play to win it.”
Brenner’s heroics was setup after D’Arcy missed a potential game-winning shot with less than five seconds remaining in overtime. The senior southpaw’s floater in the lane hit off the rim and was rebounded by NorthWood sophomore NiTareon Tuggle.
Wolfe quickly called a timeout with 0.7 seconds showing on the clock. After the referees huddled up, though, two more seconds of game time was added, which was all Brenner needed to win the game. Video from that play shows Tuggle grabbing control of the rebound with 2.7 seconds remaining as Wolfe calls for the timeout.
“We probably had some automatic (shots) for late seconds, depending on where the ball’s at and how much time is there,” Wolfe said. “But, obviously, being able to know how many dribbles you have after you catch is really important.”
D’Arcy was tasked with taking the final shot after Concord’s leading scorer on the season, senior Malachi Emmons, fouled out with 1:43 to go in overtime.
“We wanted Jack to get an opportunity to get downhill,” DeShone said. “He made a good move and got Tuggle on his hip.”
A foul-plagued first half ultimately led to NorthWood holding a 28-23 advantage at the break. The Panthers then came out fast to start the third quarter, though, picking up a layup from senior Cooper Wiens and a ‘3’ from Brenner in the first 48 seconds of the frame to give them their largest lead of the game at 10 points. DeShone immediately called a timeout.
“You just have to chip away,” said DeShone was his message to his team in that moment. “Zaven (Koltookian), because of his presence in there, he got us some open looks between Jack and Andres (Dixon). It’s kind of nice to see (Koltookian) battle like the way we’re used to seeing him do the last few games.”
After that timeout, the Minutemen started their comeback. They would go on a 13-2 run over the next five minutes to take a lead, 36-35, with 1:36 to go in the quarter. NorthWood countered with a mini 4-0 spurt to end the frame, however, to go up three heading into the fourth quarter.
A three-point play from Brenner to start the final period put his team up six, but once again, Concord chipped away at the NorthWood lead. The Minutemen would ultimately tie it at 46 with 59.9 seconds remaining in regulation on two free throws from senior Jesse Davidson.
After the Panthers ran down the clock, they called a timeout with 10.3 left in the fourth to draw up a final play. Wiens inbounded the ball to junior Ian Raasch, who dribbled it off his foot. Fortunately for the Panthers, the ball went into the hands of Brenner, who was then fouled and sent to the free throw line to shoot a one-and-one with 6.9 seconds to go.
Brenner missed the first free throw attempt, leading to a scramble on the rebound. The ball would eventually go off of a Concord player, giving NorthWood possession with 5.6 seconds to go. The Panthers would then get three shot attempts off during that time, but Brenner, Raasch and Wiens’ shots all were off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
Concord took the lead to start the extra session on a basket from senior Ethan Kavanaugh. Raasch answered 12 seconds later with a field goal of his own to tie it at 48. Kavanaugh made another shot a minute later to re-take the lead.
Raasch countered again, though, as Emmons picked up his fifth foul on a drive to the lane by Raasch. The junior calmly sank both free throws, tying the game at 50 and setting up the final 1:43 of the contest.
“I thought Ian Raasch’s drive when we were down two, and then he knocks in both free throws — he came up huge,” Wolfe said.
For the Minutemen, Koltookian led the way with 13 points. Emmons had 11, D’Arcy 10, Kavanaugh eight, senior Andres Dixon six and Davidson two points. It’s the second-straight loss for Concord, bringing their overall record to 8-8 on and season and 3-3 within the Northern Lakes Conference.
The win is NorthWood’s ninth in a row, putting them at 17-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in NLC play. Brenner had 17 points to lead all scorers, while Wiens added 12, Raasch 11, senior Chaz Yoder five, sophomore Ethan Wolfe three and both freshman Tyler Raasch and junior JJ Payne two points each.
No. 2 (Class 3A) NorthWood has clinched at least a share of the NLC title with the win. They will play a non-conference home game against West Noble this Tuesday first before going for the outright NLC championship next Friday at home against Mishawaka.
“It’s a great effort from our players,” Aaron Wolfe said. “Obviously, it’s a grueling schedule. We’ve had two games in this six-game stretch (of conference games) come down to the last possession. And so, when you look at the quality of teams and quality of coaches in our league, it’s an honor to even be in contention (for the NLC championship), and it’s always been a privilege to play in the Northern Lakes Conference.”
