NAPPANEE — NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe emerged from his team’s locker room and said he only had two words to recap the game.
“Cade Brenner.”
Wolfe didn’t need to say much more — mostly because Brenner did a whole lot of talking with the way he played Friday night.
The junior guard was sensational, scoring 31 points and hauling in nine rebounds as the No. 1 (Class 3A) Panthers defended home court with an impressive 70-51 win over Warsaw.
Brenner finished 12-of-19 shooting from the floor, including a blistering 7-of-10 from three-point range. It’s the second-most points scored in a game for his high school career for Brenner, who had 33 in a victory over Elkhart Christian last season.
“Cade Brenner was fantastic,” Wolfe said. “He was special. Not only did he score the ball for us — he rebounded the ball, he made his teammates better. I’m very proud of him.”
Brenner set the tone from the opening tip, scoring the first four points for his team and then assisting on a ‘3’ from senior Chaz Yoder to put NorthWood up 7-0 less than 100 seconds into the contest. The quick start for the home team forced a timeout for the Tigers.
“This was the biggest game of our year,” Brenner said. “We were all fired up for it. … I was just trying to be a leader; try to come into the game and ger everyone all fired up. Get shots, get my teammates open — my teammates got me open, too. That’s the one thing why I was able to score.”
The Panthers (16-1, 5-0 NLC) built the lead to 9-0 before Warsaw tried to make a game of it. The Tigers (10-6, 3-2 NLC) pulled within four points, 13-9, with 2:40 to go in the quarter after a made basket from senior Judah Simfukwe.
After a NorthWood timeout, though, the Panthers re-took control of the game. They closed the quarter on a mini 7-3 run to go up 20-12 after the first eight minutes of play.
Every time Warsaw would try to get into the game from there-on out, the Panthers would counter with a run of their own. The Tigers cut the deficit to 26-20 early in the second quarter — only for senior Cooper Wiens and Brenner to hit back-to-back ‘3’s’ to push the NorthWood lead to 12. It would eventually be a 38-27 Panther lead at the break after sophomore Ethan Wolfe hit a ‘3’ right before the first half buzzer sounded.
What made the first half performance for NorthWood more impressive is they played shorthanded most of the half. Senior Brock Bontrager did not play due to a non-COVID sickness, and both juniors Ian Raasch and JJ Payne picked up three personal fouls in the first half. Brenner’s 20 points through two quarters, though, overcame any issues the Panthers had in terms of depth.
“Obviously, we were down guys tonight with foul trouble and for other numerous reasons,” Aaron Wolfe said. “We had to rally the wagons. I can’t be prouder of the effort our guys gave, especially in the first half. … I think our strength all year has been depth, and (Friday), it was depth and some magic from Cade Brenner that made us separate the score and give us an opportunity to win.”
The third quarter is when NorthWood would find separation for good, outscoring Warsaw 17-9 in the frame to make the final frame drama-free. Raasch finally found his groove, scoring six points in the period after having zero in the first half. The defense also clamped down to hold the Tigers to single digits in the quarter.
Overall, it was a prolific shooting night for NorthWood. They shot 26-of-40 (65%) from the field, including 10-of-16 (62.5%) from three-point range. Along with Brenner’s 31 points, Raasch would finish with 10, Wiens and Ethan Wolfe nine each, sophomore NiTareon Tuggle six, Yoder three and Payne two.
“I think each team has their own identity, and this basketball team can stretch the floor,” Aaron Wolfe said. “We have a number of guys that can make shots. We’re just trying to play to our strengths.”
It was an electric atmosphere all night in The Pit, as a near-capacity crowd was on hand. Brenner said that helped him and his teammates play better.
“The atmosphere on the court is amazing,” Brenner said. “You don’t understand when you’re not on the court what it feels like. When you make a shot and everybody goes crazy, it’s exciting.”
It’s now eight-straight wins for NorthWood, who will likely stay atop the AP Class 3A polls following an impressive win over a good Warsaw team. More importantly for the Panthers, though, is they’re still unbeaten in Northern Lakes Conference games. They can guarantee themselves at least a share of the NLC title this Thursday when they travel to Concord. The Minutemen (8-6, 3-2 NLC) have won four in a row, including a 66-56 victory over Wawasee Friday night.
“We’re always blessed to play in the Northern Lakes Conference, and the type of games that we play in like (Friday) are just great experiences,” Aaron Wolfe said. “And (Friday), we were fortunate enough to come out on top. But I know that our kids will rally … I know we have Concord Thursday, and that’ll be our next task: not time-traveling and looking too far ahead, and also not living in the past.”
