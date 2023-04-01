NAPPANEE — Two of the greatest players in NorthWood boys basketball history capped off their careers last Saturday by winning a Class 3A state championship.
Both of their performances this season and for their careers are being recognized by The Goshen News, as both Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch have been named our co-Area Players of the Year for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.
They join Bethany Christian junior Tyson Chupp, West Noble senior Austin Cripe and Westview senior Brady Yoder on our All-Area First Team. The rest of our all-area team can be found at the bottom of this story.
Brenner finished with 550 points scored this season, the most in a single season in program history. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He ranks second all-time in program history in scoring (1,559 points), second in assists (224) and sixth in rebounds (284).
“It means a lot,” said Brenner of being selected as Co-Player of the Year. “All the hard work I’ve put in leading up to this, it means a lot. It’s pretty special to be named Player of the Year; not many can say they’ve done that before, so it feels good.”
Raasch was arguably the best individual defender in the area, using his 6’6” frame to help lockdown multiple players in any given game. He also was productive on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 15 points and 3.1 assists a game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals a contest. His 539 career rebounds in the most in program history, while his 188 assists are third and 1,130 points are sixth amongst the program ranks.
“It’s an honor to receive this and be considered one of the better players in our area,” said Raasch of the POY selection. “I’m appreciative of it.”
A CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON
Brenner and Raasch had already been two-year starters for NorthWood coming into this season, with both also seeing playing time as freshmen. In their sophomore and junior seasons, both were catalysts for teams that won sectional championships and reached regional championship games under the old four-team, three-game format. They also won the Northern Lakes Conference title outright in 2021-22 and reached the No. 1 ranking in the Class 3A polls for the first time in program history.
Needless to say, expectations were high for the Panthers coming into this season. They were ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A preseason poll and seen as one as the favorites to make it to the state finals in Indianapolis.
Both Brenner and Raasch shared what they wanted to improve on during the offseason following their junior years before their final seasons as high school players.
“My biggest thing was probably trying to get better at defense, which I think I did a little bit better,” Brenner said. “And then my next thing was just trying to have a better attitude; try to keep my head up all the time and try not to get down.”
“Number one was shooting from the three-point line,” Raasch said. “Last year, I was an alright shooter, but I didn’t take any really. And this year, I started shooting them at a pretty good percentage I’d say, so that was definitely number one. And then, secondly, just getting stronger.”
Both players did improve in those respective categories. Brenner saw an increase in his rebounding and steal numbers from a season ago, while Raasch was an impressive 65% overall from the field, making 155 of his 238 shot attempts — including 19 of 45 three-point attempts for a 42.2% success rate from beyond the arc.
As Brenner and Raasch continued to play well, so did the rest of the NorthWood team. They wound up finishing the regular season with a 23-2 record, going 7-0 in the NLC again to be outright champs for a second-straight season.
The Panthers then mostly played stress-free basketball in the first three weeks of the postseason. They won its first six games by double-digits, with the closest being a 53-43 win over Bishop Dwenger in the semi-state semifinal.
After beating Delta in the semi-state title game, NorthWood had punched its ticket to the Class 3A state championship contest, where it’d face Guerin Catholic. The Panthers came out on fire to start the game, specifically Brenner. The senior had 12 points in the opening quarter to help build his team an 18-7 lead.
He then scored 11 more points in the second quarter, giving him 23 for the first half to help NorthWood lead, 35-27, at halftime.
Raasch’s free throws with six minutes left put NorthWood up, 48-37, and the Panthers on the doorstep of a state title. The Golden Eagles had one last big run in them, though, rallying to force overtime.
Raasch explained how he and his team were able to keep their composure heading into the extra session.
“I could definitely feel the momentum shifting in their favor,” Raasch said. “It was a little worrying, but I knew we had a mature group of guys. Even as regulation ended and we were walking to our benches for overtime, I just kind of had a smile on my face and thought, ‘Well, we have an extra four minutes to play our last high school game. It’s a blessing.’”
With four minutes put on the clock, NorthWood seized control. They held an eight-point lead with less than minute to go, only for Guerin to once again make a furious comeback. With 12 seconds left, the Golden Eagles had the ball with a chance to either tie or take the lead.
The Panther defense stood tall, though, forcing a turnover. Raasch’s length helped cause the errant pass that went out of bounds, giving possession to NorthWood with two seconds to go.
Brenner was then fouled, sending him to the free-throw line. He made the first one, but missed the second. It didn’t matter, though, as Guerin’s only possible shot attempt was a 70-foot heave. That shot rammed off the top of the backboard, the final horn sounded and the Panthers were state champs.
“I wasn’t super nervous, but there was also 16,000 people watching so I was kind of nervous,” said Brenner of his late-game free throws. “I just thought to myself that I have to make at least one so they can’t chuck a full-court shot and win. I made one, and the second one felt good, but I don’t know how it missed.”
MORE BASKETBALL TO COME
Last Saturday was not the last time Brenner and Raasch will share a basketball court together.
In fact, the next time they do will be as opponents. Brenner is signed to play at Huntington University, while Raasch is signed to continue his career at Grace College. Both play in the Crossroads League, meaning they will face each other at least twice a season.
“I’m telling (Grace head) coach (Scott) Moore, ‘Let me guard him,’” Raasch said.
“I don’t know if he can, though,” Brenner responded.
Brenner explained how he and Raasch’s friendship has developed over recent seasons.
“We played baseball when we were 10, and I think we won state together,” Brenner said. “And then, we’ve always known each other from then. Playing basketball, starting freshman year, we weren’t super close. But then once we started playing sophomore year, we got closer. We always competed against each other in practice; we always wanted to win. We’d then start hanging out a lot, and it’s just been great to play with him these last four years. Couldn’t ask anyone better to play with.”
Raasch confirmed they were on a 10U travel baseball team that did win a state championship, giving the duo two state titles together now.
With both having tremendous seasons, only time will tell if either is selected as an Indiana All-Star. That announcement is expected sometime in early April.
They’ve both already received plenty of post-season accolades, with Raasch being selected as a “Supreme 15” senior by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and Brenner a Large School All-State selection by the IBCA as well. Raasch was named the Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 3A boys basketball, while Brenner earned first team all-state honors from Hoosier Basketball Magazine.
The accomplishment they’re most proud of, of course, is the state title. It’s finally starting to set in for both what they achieved in Indianapolis last Saturday night.
“It’s starting to set in,” said Raasch of winning the state title. “We had a pep rally Monday at our school with our community, and that was a little bit of closure on the season, I think.”
2023 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
(Players listed in alphabetical order by school, except for our Players of the Year)
FIRST TEAM
Cade Brenner, senior, NorthWood (co-player of the year): 18.5ppg, 4.5rpg, 2.7apg, 1.8spg
Ian Raasch, senior, NorthWood (co-player of the year): 15ppg, 5.5rpg, 3.1apg, 1.4spg
Tyson Chupp, junior, Bethany Christian: 18ppg, 4.7rpg, 3.8apg, 1.8spg
Austin Cripe, senior, West Noble: 20.1ppg, 8.2rpg, 4.6apg, 2spg
Brady Yoder, senior, Westview: 18.8ppg, 5.6rpg, 3.9apg, 1.9spg
SECOND TEAM
Aiden Hibbard, junior, Elkhart Christian: 19.6ppg, 5.7rpg, 3.1apg, 3.5spg
Alex Ellenson, senior, Northridge: 13.1ppg, 5.3rpg, 1.5apg
Mason Bales, sophomore, Northridge: 12.2ppg, 3.7rpg, 1.9apg
Tyler Raasch, sophomore, NorthWood: 9.8ppg, 7.1rpg, 3.2bpg, 1.0spg
Bradyn Barth, junior, West Noble: 16.5ppg, 6.3rpg, 1.0apg, 1.0bpg
THIRD TEAM
Braeden Messenger, junior, Concord: 11.9ppg, 3.4rpg, 1.2spg, 1.1apg
Quinn Bechtel, senior, Goshen: 11.3ppg, 3.8rpg, 3.5apg, 1.8spg
Gage Worthman, junior, Goshen: 11.3ppg, 6.7rpg, 2.2apg
Nolan Bales, senior, Northridge: 10.0ppg, 3.5rpg, 2.1apg, 1.3apg
Myles Everingham, sophomore, Wawasee: 8.9ppg, 2.8rpg, 4.3apg
Honorable mentions: Noah Mast, junior, Fairfield; Bishop Williams, junior, Jimtown; Maddux Everingham, sophomore, Wawasee; Collin Ziebarth, junior, Wawasee.