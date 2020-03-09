NAPPANEE — One year ago, following a loss to Tippecanoe Valley in the sectional semifinals, Jason Borkholder approached his coach, Aaron Wolfe, with a simple message.
“(He) gave me a hug and said, ‘I want to win a sectional championship that I’m going to play a major role in,’” Wolfe said. “And I said, ‘Jason, we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.’”
Three hundred and sixty-five days later, Borkholder and Wolfe fulfilled that message. Borkholder had eight points and five rebounds as Wolfe’s NorthWood boys basketball team beat Wawasee, 49-32, to win the Class 3A, Sectional 21 championship.
“I trusted in him (Wolfe) and put in a lot of work in the offseason to make sure that I was more of a complete player and that our team really switched up our offseason work to make sure that we would win that sectional,” Borkholder said.
Borkholder has become one of the leaders on a team that will be playing in the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday against Norwell at the historic New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. At 6-3, Borkholder is also one of the taller players on the Panther roster. He’s been the starting center for NorthWood the entire season.
“He’s a tremendous leader with his voice; a tremendous encourager,” Wolfe said. “And he’s just continuing to grow, not only as a basketball player, but as a person in these last four years.”
“He’s our energy guy; the energy he brings really boosts us,” senior guard Brock Flickinger added. “Like, if he gets a rebound in the first half and goes crazy, it kind of lifts us up.”
The season for Borkholder hasn’t always been easy, though. The senior has battled through a couple of injuries that sidelined him for a few games.
In the Jan. 3 game against South Bend Clay, Borkholder went up and dunked the ball over Clay senior Anthony Neal. On his way down to the ground, though, Borkholder landed hard on his right wrist. He didn’t miss any games due to the injury, but had to have his hand taped up to finish the game against Clay.
The serious injury came a week later during the regular season contest against Wawasee. As Borkholder was going up from behind to block a shot, a Warrior player did a pump-fake. This sent Borkholder flying over the Wawasee player and onto his head. The senior was taken out of the game and was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. Borkholder missed two weeks with the injury, but only two games total in that span.
“We just trusted (NorthWood athletic trainer) Paul Widner and did the protocol that was through the school and through the state,” Borkholder said. “There was nothing really special — lot of prayer, of course. That got me through it, emotionally, I’d say.”
Wolfe was also quick to give kudos to Widner for getting Borkholder healed quickly.
“I’d like to thank our athletic trainer,” Wolfe said. “Paul Widner has been here for countless years and we’re really fortunate to have him on our medical staff. Jason’s injury was serious, and I thought his ability to fight back from that injury — physically is one thing, but also mentally, to play with as much courage as he does, really is a testament to his character.”
Borkholder hasn’t missed a step since returning from injury. Overall, the senior is averaging 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, the latter of which is tied with sophomore Jamar Jackson for highest average on the team. He’s also had a couple highlight dunks, which he doesn’t try to boast about too much.
“Those are always fun, but as they always say, they’re only worth two points,” Borkholder said.
Borkholder knows what his role is on the Panthers’ team. He’ll need to keep on doing that if NorthWood wants to win its second regional title in program history.
“I just have to be a good post defender and I have to be a scrapper,” Borkholder said. “I have to be a guy that’s willing to get on the ground, who’s willing to go after offensive rebounds. I’m not the most skilled player; I have to know when to take my shots and when to give it up to the better skilled players. Just be unselfish.”
