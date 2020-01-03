SOUTH BEND — Jason Borkholder dunked the ball so hard that he hurt his hand — kind of.
With his NorthWood Panthers up 22-17 early in the second quarter, Borkholder stole the ball from a South Bend Clay player and had a breakaway. Borkholder, who stands at 6-3, was being trailed by Colonial senior Anthony Neal, who’s an imposing 6-7.
The Panther senior didn’t care about the size differential, though. Borkholder went up and dunked the ball on Neal, who had caught up just in time to get the ball dunked in his face. Both men fell hard on the ground as the crowd erupted. Borkholder stood up first, though, and pointed right at Neal.
Borkholder received a technical foul for the taunting, but momentum was squarely on the side of NorthWood. After Clay missed both technical free throws, the Panthers went on a 15-3 run. That was enough for NorthWood (8-2) to leave with a 66-50 victory over Clay (2-7) Friday night in South Bend.
“We were in the 1-3-1 (defense), and one of the guys in the middle (on offense), I’m supposed to front them,” Borkholder said. “And, they threw a pass in there and I got my hands on it. I knew that their kids were really athletic, and I was like, ‘If I go for the layup, I’m going to get blocked.’ So, I went up for the dunk, felt him hit me, finished the dunk — that felt good.”
When Borkholder landed after the dunk, he put all of his weight on his left wrist and tweaked it. He ended up playing the second half with his left hand wrapped up. He held ice on his hand while walking out of the gym postgame, but the senior said he’ll be fine.
“Landed pretty hard — kind of like a football hit almost,” said Borkholder, who was a member of NorthWood’s football team. “Our trainer said (my thumb) is probably bruised, and the rest of my wrist is kind of sore. … I’ve played through a lot of worse things in football.”
As for that technical foul?
“I’m usually pretty quiet in school; I try not to be cocky,” Borkholder said. “But I think sometimes you get caught up in the game. … You just get into the game and you have fun.”
An entertaining first quarter saw four lead changes. After Clay went up 15-13 with 1:26 left in the frame, NorthWood closed on an 8-0 to take a six-point advantage after one period.
The second-quarter run after the Borkholder slam was led by seniors Trent Edwards and Brock Flickinger. Edwards had five points and Flickinger four during the stretch that saw the Panther lead get as high as 19 on two separate occasions.
“I think we had a stretch in the second quarter where we played pretty well, offensively,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I think that probably led to the separation in the game, which was probably triggered, for us, by the dunk.”
Clay closed the half on a 11-4 run, though, to make it a 43-31 NorthWood lead at halftime. The Colonials then outscored the Panthers, 11-9, in the third to cut the deficit to 10 heading into the fourth.
In the final period, though, NorthWood seized control. Junior Ben Vincent scored the first five points of the frame for the Panthers to extend the lead to 13. Then, sophomore Jamarr Jackson went to work, scoring the next seven NorthWood points. The sophomore finished with a game-high 21 points.
“Really proud of Jamarr,” Wolfe said. “Played with a tremendous motor tonight. Was able to get out in transition some. Obviously, he’s a good rebounder and was very active cutting to the basket.”
Clay was led in scoring by Neal, who had 14 points. Robert Allen and Joshua Black chipped in 10 each, and Verrontae Johnson and Nicholas Wade had eight a piece.
To go along with Jackson’s 21, NorthWood had 14 points from Flickinger, 11 from Vincent, nine from Edwards, six from Borkholder, two each from Cooper Wiens and Cade Brenner and one from Ian Raasch.
Ten games in, and the Panthers are 8-2. Wolfe is pleased with that as they enter the second half of the regular season.
“I like our competitive spirit,” Wolfe said. “I like that we have unselfish players. I’ve appreciated our leadership from our senior players up to this point. Obviously, in a game like tonight, it shows that our team has developed some grit. And, this was one of those that you were going to need to come out of here with a win.”
Borkholder said when the energy is as high as it was for NorthWood Friday, they’re a tough team.
“When the energy gets going, this team is pretty much unstoppable,” Borkholder said.
