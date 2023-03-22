NAPPANEE — NorthWood has had virtually the same starting lineup all season, and most of the guys do something eye-catching each game.
Cade Brenner is the leading scorer. Ian Raasch scores and defends at a high level. Tyler Raasch seemingly blocks every shot that comes his way. Ethan Wolfe knocks down three-point shots.
And then there’s Brock Bontrager, who does a little bit of everything for the Panthers. While he may not be the statistical leader in many categories for NorthWood, the senior’s overall play has been key in helping his team advance to the Class 3A boys basketball state championship game this Saturday against Guerin Catholic.
“I think sometimes it’s so easy to look at the tip of the iceberg, and a lot of times the biggest qualifying statement to find players that are doing well is when you look at their offensive output,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “And so, you look at who’s scoring the most points or who’s getting the most rebounds. But there’s a lot of ‘glue guys,’ and Brock Bontrager is one of those guys.
“I think, a lot of times, his individual defense doesn’t get enough credit. I think he’s a tremendous rebounder. He’s a physical presence.”
Bontrager has played in all 29 games so far for NorthWood (28 starts), which has won 27 of those contests. He has only attempted 96 shots across those games, but he’s made 58 of them, converting at a 60% clip. Along with his 4.6 points-per-game average, he also averages 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists a contest.
“I just try to do the things that don’t normally stand out,” Bontrager said. “I try to play good defense, get rebounds, make good passes. Just trying to be the guy that doesn’t take all the shots, but still helps his team win.”
Everyone else in the NorthWood starting lineup averages at least seven points a game. Brenner leads the way with 18 points a game, while Ian Raasch is at 15.1, Tyler Raasch 9.5 and Wolfe 7.0. Because of that, Bontrager knows he doesn’t have to carry the offensive burden.
“I just know I’m around really good talent,” Bontrager said. “I have great teammates. Cade and Ian, they’re great scorers. I kind of learned early on that they’re very talented players, and if I can get them the ball and help them score, then our team is going to be great.”
Being able to identify his role is something Aaron Wolfe noted that Bontrager does well at.
“Many times, you can get into where you have a basketball player that really doesn’t understand their strengths, and I think Brock Bontrager understands who he is and what he does really, really well,” the head coach said. “When he applies that to the group of guys he has around him, it makes us a lot better.”
Ian Raasch echoed a lot of the same sentiments as his coach when describing Bontrager’s importance to the team.
“He does a little bit of everything, and he does a great job of it,” the senior said. “He’s kind of the glue guy; he’s a tough rebounder, tough defender, won’t back down. He just does the little things well.”
Bontrager has had a couple of standout performances during this postseason run. In the sectional championship game against West Noble, he finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Then, five days later, in the regional final against Lake Station, Bontrager had seven points and a staggering 17 rebounds. NorthWood won both games by more than 30 points, in part to the senior’s play in both contests.
“That game, I just had a lot of juice, as we call it; ‘juice’ is our energy word,” said Bontrager of the Lake Station game. “I just went out and tried to get as many rebounds as I could, and it turned out I got a lot of them.”
Bontrager and the rest of his teammates will now look to win the program’s first state title this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It feels great,” said Bontrager of playing for a state title. “We’ve been dreaming about this since third grade. We’ve all been together basically since third grade — we were divided up a little bit by elementary school, but we all came together. It’s just a really good feeling knowing that all the hard work you’ve put in is paying off.”