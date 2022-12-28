WINONA LAKE — On Dec. 17, Bethany Christian beat Lakeland Christian, 37-35, on game-winning goaltending. The Bruins erased an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Cougars, bringing their record to .500 on the season at the time.
Naturally, 11 days later, the two teams faced off in the championship game of the Cougar Classic, a tournament hosted by LCA played at Grace College. Both teams went 2-0 during “pool play” Tuesday, setting up the title rematch Wednesday night.
Once again, the game was close between the two teams. This time, though, it was the Cougars emerging victorious, winning 38-36 over the Bruins to claim the tournament championship.
Just like the first game, Bethany trailed at halftime — this time only by six, though — before rallying again to nearly pull off a second comeback victory over LCA.
“The déjà vu was it just felt like we were flat again,” said Bethany Christian coach Daniel Mast of the similarities of the two games between the teams. “We didn’t get to loose balls. I felt like we took some bad shots to bail them out of defensive possessions, and then we didn’t hit good shots when we had them. I think when you miss good shots, you start forcing up bad shots.
“If you had told me we would be able to hold them to 38 points, I would’ve taken it. You’ve got to be able to score 40 points in Indiana high school basketball if you’re going to win games, and we weren’t good enough on that end (Wednesday).”
Another similarity between the two games was the production of Cougar senior Seth Martin. The 6’2” guard scored 25 of his team’s points Wednesday, just like how he did in the first matchup. Martin scored all of his team’s points in the first (7) and third (9) quarters.
“He’s big, physical and athletic,” said Mast of Martin. “He can shoot and he can finish. He’s got the full package, and we saw it (Wednesday). We struggled to guard that size and that athleticism. … There’s a reason why he plays at a high-level AAU and scores the way he does.”
Despite Martin’s big game, Bethany Christian (5-4) was able to hang around due to its balanced offensive attack. A quick 5-0 run to start the third quarter courtesy of a layup from junior Carter Miller and a ‘3’ from junior Jayden Schlabach cut the deficit to one, 20-19, with 6:20 to still go in the period.
The Bruins scored 12 in the quarter as a team, including a bucket from junior Justin Hochstedler with a minute to go to make it a 29-26 LCA lead going into the fourth.
The Bruins cut it to two points, 33-31, on a layup from Hochstedler with 4:35 to go in the game. A scoring drought would ensue after that, as neither team scored again until LCA senior Nate Reimink made a pair of free throws with 32.7 seconds left in the contest.
The two makes came after Cougar sophomore Josiah Rice missed a free throw. Martin immediately grabbed the offensive rebound, however, preventing the Bruins from potentially going down the court to tie the game.
After a Bethany miss, LCA senior Ben Jackson made two more free throws to extend the lead to six. Junior Tyson Chupp kept the game alive for the Bruins, making a floater and then a ‘3’ — sandwiched around a free throw from Martin — to make it a two-point game with 2.8 seconds left.
Following a timeout, LCA was able to get the ball into Martin, who then dribbled out the clock to secure the win for his team.
Chupp finished with a team-high 14 points. Schlabach added nine, while Hochstedler had six, Miller four and sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt three.
Despite being close throughout the game, Bethany Christian only led once, 5-4, in the first quarter after a ‘3’ from Schlabach.
“I think we got some of the shots that we wanted,” Mast said. “Some of their defensive contests were there. Some of it was we just didn’t have our legs under us and were shooting off-balanced.”
Both Chupp and Schlabach were named to the all-tournament team. Martin was named the tournament MVP.
Bethany Christian returns to action in the new year when they travel to Argos next Friday, Jan. 6, for a Hoosiers Plains Conference matchup.