GOSHEN — Bethany Christian found itself in a situation heading into the fourth quarter that coach Daniel Mast’s group hadn’t been too familiar with so far this season.
A tight, two-point game with eight minutes to play, the Bruins showed much-needed maturity to finish a close game at home against a 3A school in Jimtown.
Bethany outscored the Jimmies 15-9 during the final period, knocking down crucial free throws down the stretch to fight off a desperate team in search of a victory and earn its 10th win of the season after the 57-49 triumph at home Tuesday night.
“Any time that we can beat a bigger school, it’s nice,” Mast said. “Jimtown has a lot of good athletes, and their coach does a good job with them. Thought our guys didn’t do a great job of handling their pressure in the first half, but did a much better job in the second half. … We haven’t been in very many close games. It was nice to see us, like I said, take care of the ball and then hit some free throws down the stretch, for sure.”
At the beginning, a close game at the end didn’t seem likely with how well the Bruins (10-10) came out to open the game.
Bethany took a quick 10-2 lead three-and-a-half minutes into the contest behind two buckets each from freshman Tyson Chupp and senior Mason Closson, but then the Jimmies (4-16) answered with a run of their own.
Jimtown outscored the Bruins 12-2 to end the first, taking a 14-12 lead at the end of the quarter after a bucket before the buzzer from sophomore Beau Barhams.
Both teams’ pressure was speeding the game up, leading to transition baskets by both teams for much of the second quarter.
A tight game throughout the second quarter, Bethany’s Beck Willems put his team up five going into the half after a pair of free throws and a layup with around 10 seconds left in the half. He had seven at the half, but his teammate Chupp led the Bruins with 10 first-half points.
“I think Tyson, in general, has grown throughout the season as a freshman,” Mast said. “He’s had to figure out how to get to his spots and change up his finishes. He’s just a basketball kid, he makes some mistakes, but he rarely makes the same mistake twice. … And Beck, this is the first year he’s been able to play his natural position and go off the ball after being at point the last two years. But it was definitely nice to have him as the second ball handler tonight near the end. They both did a really great job.”
In the second half, the Bruins advantage grew to as much as seven in the third quarter, but the Jimmies fired back with a 10-1 run to retake the lead at 35-33. Jimtown junior Nick Carithers had the first seven points, then Barhams hit a ‘3’ to put his team ahead.
But again, the Bruins answered by regaining the lead on a ‘3’ ball in the corner from Closson. After that basket, Bethany wouldn’t give up the lead again.
The trio of Chupp, Willems and Closson — who combined to score 52 of the team’s 57 points on Tuesday — scored all of their team’s points in the fourth.
Closson, after Jimtown cut the lead to four with 1:20 left, put the game on ice after hitting four-straight free throws behind a Jimtown personal foul and technical foul. The Bruins went 19-of-24 from the free-throw line compared to Jimtown’s 3-of-4 mark.
Chupp led the team with 21, Closson was next with 16 and Willems added 15. For the Jimmies, Barhams had 19 and junior Braxton Rice had 11.
The Bruins now sit at .500 and have won four out of five games with the postseason quickly approaching, Bethany looks to be heading in the right direction at the right time.
“We’re just trying to peak at the right time and get guys to be comfortable and bought into their roles,” Mast said. “We’ve been lucky in the last month to not have very many breaks (in the schedule). That can really throw off a rhythm of a team, so we’ve been lucky that we’ve been able to stay consistent. … Friday’s loss (to Lakewood Park) was a big step back for us, and it was really nice to see the guys respond tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.