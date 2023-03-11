BOURBON — Bethany Christian’s bid for a Class 1A boys basketball regional championship came up short Saturday at the Trojan Trench.
Kouts took a lead 29-28 lead on a two free throws by senior Colten Hamann at the 5:53 mark of the fourth quarter and the Mustangs held off the Bruins for a 44-40 win and the Regional 26 title at Triton High School.
Bethany junior Tyson Chupp’s driving basket with 1:21 to go cut Kouts’ advantage to 37-34.
The Mustangs responded with four straight points — a breakaway layup and two foul shots by senior Spencer Andrews — to all but seal Kouts’ second regional crown in three years and the fourth in program history. It's their sixth-straight win overall and improved to 10-2 against 1A team.
Bethany (16-11) was denied its third regional title (BC reigned in 1998 and 2002).
The victors made 6-of-12 floor shots in Saturday’s second half and BC 11-of-24.
For the first time this season, the Bruins did not make a 3-pointer after making 163 in its first 26 contests. Bethany was 0-of-13 behind arc for the game.
“I thought the guys executed everything we wanted to do,” Bruins coach Daniel Mast said. “We wanted to get the ball in the post and we were able to do that. (Junior) Justin (Hochstedler) was great for us down there. (Sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt) was good for us.
“We were interested to see how (Kouts) was going to get on ball screens and dribble hand-offs. Tyson (Chupp) did a great job of getting into the lane. We just didn’t hit shots.”
Mast saw his team do on defense what he prepared it to do.
"(Kouts) is a team that really wants to go downhill,” Mast said. “We walled up pretty well. We got some blocks. We slid our feet in good opportunities. We got the traps we wanted when they drove hard.
“Defensively, I thought the guys did a really good job of executing.”
Andrews (18 points — 13 in the second half), Senior Tristan Ballas (7 — five in the second half), Hamann (6 — who did not play in the first half), senior Matthew Baker (5 — three in the second half) and senior Gabe Matthes (5 — three in the first half) led the Mustangs attack.
The Mustangs went 2-of-10 from 3-point range.
Chupp (14 — eight in the second half), Hochstedler (12 — eight in h43 second half), Reinhardt (8 — six in the second half) and Carter Miller (6 — four in the second half) accounted for all of Bethany’s points.
Hochstedler grabbed seven and Reinhardt six of their team’s 23 rebounds.
Of Kouts’ 24 rebounds, Ballas gathered six.
The Bruins were ahead 26-25 after the close of the third quarter.
The period featured three ties and two three-point leads by Bethany (18-15 and 20-17). A layup by Hochstedler in the final 10 seconds of the quarter made it 26-25.
The Bruins led 14-12 at halftime. After trailing 14-7, Kouts cut the gap to two points on a layup by Baker in the final 10 seconds of the half.
“We had the lead and we couldn’t stretch it out,” Mast said.
The Bruins made 7-of-21 floor shots in the first two periods (1-of-9 in the second). The Mustangs connected on 5-of-17 (3-of-8 in the second quarter).
Bethany committed just one first-half turnover when Chupp was called for a charge at the 2:42 mark of the second quarter. Kouts lost the ball twice in the first two periods.
For the game, the Mustangs had eight turnovers and Bruins three.
“That’s been an area of growth for us,” said Mast of ball-handling. “I was proud of us in that regard.”
The Bruins owned a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, finishing the opening stanza on an 8-1 run.
Graduation takes just one Bethany player — Conner Liras — from the tournament roster.
“I’m excited,” Mast said. “We’ve got a big group back that’s been playing together for a long time. It was nice to see them experience a sectional title together this year.
“We’ll see what kind of things they add to their games going into next year.”
With Saturday’s victory, Kouts (17-9) advances to the four-team 1A North Semistate to be held at either Michigan City, Elkhart, Logansport or Lafayette Jeff. Games are slated for 10 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. ET.
“It’s a special group for me because nobody gave them a chance,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “Everybody thought that other group (the 2021 state runners-up) would do it and they did.”