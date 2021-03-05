GOSHEN — Elkhart Christian Academy seized control midway through overtime and went on to a 70-61 victory against Bethany Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional boys basketball tournament at Buller Court.
The championship game — ECA (9-13) vs. Fremont (11-11) — is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6. The red-clad beat Eagles defeated the Panthers 60-44 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Sectional 51 had the distinction of being the only one in the state to reach the semifinals with four teams below .500.
A layup by junior Beck Willems with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter put Bethany ahead of ECA 57-55.
White-and-purple Eagles senior guard Matthew Elmerick’s layup with 3.6 seconds to go in the fourth tied the score at 57 and forced overtime.
“He’s a really good player,” said Bruins coach Daniel Mast of 5-foot-9 Elmerick. “They have two really good guards (Elmerick and 5-9 senior Bryce Coursen) that we had to defend. They can really shoot the ball.”
A pair of Elmerick free throws with 1:22 left in overtime gave ECA a 65-60 advantage.
Elkhart Christian closed out the game with a free throw by senior Bryce Schrock, layup by senior Noah Hunt and layup by Schrock while holding Bethany to a free throw by Willems.
ECA coach Chad Hibbard said it was his team’s defense and rebounding in overtime that helped propel his team.
On the night, Willems produced 26 points (17 in the second half) and pulled down seven rebounds.
“He played well tonight,” said Mast of Willems, who missed a couple games during the season because of injury and COVID-19.
“The first time we played them (Willems) had eight points,” said Hibbard. “He had a whale of a game tonight.”
The Bruins also got 13 points from freshman Tyson Chupp, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and eight points from senior Mason Closson.
“I thought we played pretty good offense tonight,” said Mast.
Forward Hunt made 13 field goals and finished with 27 points (15 in the second half) to go with 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
“We really couldn’t defend the post,” said Mast. “(Hunt) was just always there.”
Elmerick, who was nursing a knee injury and did not play in ECA’s 60-53 loss to BC on the same floor on Feb. 4, netted 22 (11 in the first quarter).
“(Elmerick) is our best athlete,” said Hibbard. “As he goes we go.
“His intensity takes us to the next level.”
Freshman Aiden Hibbard did play in that game but went out with injury in the first minute.
The Bruins took a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The period wound up with five ties.
Elkhart Christian led 29-24 at halftime.
After the Eagles forced the Bruins into their 10th turnover of the first half, Coursen hit a baseline runner just before the horn.
Both teams enjoyed double-digit runs in the first two periods. ECA led 17-8 with a 13-0 run in the first quarter. Bethany was up 20-18 two minutes into the second quarter with a 12-0 flourish.
The Bruins were attempting to make it to the sectional championship game for the first time since 2009 when Bethany won the title at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.
The 2020-21 Bruins will lose five players to graduation — Closson, Braden Bohn, Ethan Boyer, Tony Moser and Aaron Yeakey.
1A BETHANY CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL
Semifinals
Elkhart Christian 70,
Bethany Christian 61
(Overtime)
Bethany — Ethan Boyer 1 0-0 2, Beck Willems 10 5-7 26, Evan Brown 2 1-2 6, Mason Closson 3 0-0 8, Tyson Chupp 4 2-2 13, Aaron Yeakey 0 0-0 0, Ben Keyes 0 0-0 0, Tony Moser 2 2-2 6, Braden Bohn 0 0-0 0. Team: 22 10-13 61.
ECA — Noah Hunt 13 1-2 27, Aiden Hibbard 0 0-0 0, Bryce Schrock 2 5-6 9, Bryce Coursen 4 0-0 10, Matthew Elmerick 8 4-4 22, Jacob Becker 0 0-0 0, Tony Maxwell 1 0-0 2, Andrew Stevens 0 0-0 0, Aaron Buckles 0 0-0 0. Team: 28 10-12 70.
Bethany 13 11 19 14 4 — 61
ECA 17 12 12 16 13 — 70
3-point goals: Bethany (7) — Chupp 3, Closson 2, Willems 1, Brown 1; ECA (4) — Coursen 2, Elmerick 2.
Fouls (fouled out): Bethany 13 (none); ECA 18 (Schrock, :54.8, overtime).
Rebounds: Bethany 19 (Willems 7, Chupp 4); ECA 23 (Hunt 12, Elmerick 4).
Turnovers: Bethany 17, ECA 12.
Officials: Christian Flores, Ronnie Branch, Tony Bowman.
Other game: Fremont 60, Lakewood Park Christian 44.
Records (next games): Elkhart Christian (9-13) vs. Fremont (11-11) in championship of Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional Saturday, March 6; Bethany (10-14), Lakewood Park (7-15).
