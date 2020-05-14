TOPEKA — Ed Bentley has been named the new Westview boys basketball coach. The hire was approved by the Westview Corp. school board Thursday.
Bentley spent the past seven seasons coaching Angola High School, compiling a 120-67 record in that span. He led the Hornets to one regular-season Northeast Corner Conference title and two conference tournament crowns.
Bentley replaces Rob Yoder, who went 303-125 in 17 seasons coaching Westview. He won nine sectional titles, four regionals and a semistate championship in 2014.
“I’m just really excited,” Bentley said. “I’ve gotten to know Rob really well over the past eight years, so I have an understanding of what the responsibilities are at Westview and the culture that’s there. I’m excited that it’s already a tough-minded culture and a culture of togetherness. I think that fits me very, very well.”
Yoder resigned at the April school board meeting. The hiring process for a new head coach moved quickly at Westview, ultimately hiring Bentley within a month.
“It really sped up in the last two weeks,” Bentley said. “It’s a very thorough hiring search; very thorough hiring process, and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. I learned a lot through the process about Westview, everything from expectations to the kids in the classroom. Although it’s a hiring process, it was an absolute educational process for me as well.”
Bentley inherits one of the top programs in the northern half of the state. Westview has won two Class 2A state championships (1999, 2000) and maintained that success under Yoder. The new head coach knows the challenge of taking over a historic program like the Warriors’ one.
“It’s different than when I took over at Angola,” Bentley said. “Angola was more of a rebuild, and we did a really good job of that. This is more about not re-inventing the wheel and keeping the culture alive. They always play hard; that’s what I’ve always admired about Westview. Anybody that played as hard as us at Angola was somebody that I deeply respected. They play their tails off, so the kids already have that embedded in them.
It’s just going to be something that we, not necessarily fine-tune, but just really work on and continue to work on.”
A challenge facing Bentley is the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since social distancing precautions are still being taken, Bentley can’t meet with his new players in person. They also don’t aren’t allowed to play any games or practice together through June 30.
Fortunately for Bentley, though, he’s coached against Westview every year at Angola. He’s scouted the current Warrior roster in the past, so he knows the type of players he’s getting.
“A lot of the returners for Westview have played against Angola and know me and know what we’re about,” Bentley said. “I think it’s a perfect fit, a perfect match and we’re going to try to expand on what’s been here for a long time.”
One key player Bentley will have to replace is Charlie Yoder, who graduates top 25 in state scoring history with 2,163 points. While Bentley knows replacing a player like Yoder will be tough, he’s looking forward to the team-first style that will have to be played because of it.
“There’s going to be some pressure on some guys and we’ll be able to move the ball around more,” Bentley said. “I hope that’s exciting for the kids. With a player like Charlie’s caliber, and rightfully so, the ball’s in his hands a lot. So, I’m going to use that to my advantage and tell guys, ‘Yeah, we lost one of the best players to ever play at Westview, but it’s also opportunities for everybody.’ We’re going to gel together, share the ball, defend and figure out what everybody’s new roles are.”
Bentley will also be a special education teacher at the school.
