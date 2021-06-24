TOPEKA — Ed Bentley is no longer the coach of the Westview boys basketball program after just one season.
The news was confirmed to The Goshen News by former Westview boys basketball coach Rob Yoder, who has been asked by Westview officials to step-in and run the remainder of summer practices and workouts.
Yoder said he was asked to fill the interim role on Thursday morning. Yoder said he did not know why Bentley was no longer head coach.
“Right now, I’m just helping ... it’s a little crazy, but we’re just trying to give some kids some help,” Yoder said.
Bentley went 16-7 in his lone season at Westview, earning a co-NECC regular season title in the process. He did not return The Goshen News call for comment.
Westview school officials also declined to comment on the situation, but Bentley’s teaching job has been posted as an opening on the Westview school website.
Yoder was the head coach for Westview from the 2003-04 season to the 2019-20 one, compiling a 303-125 record in that span. Yoder resigned from the position following the 2020 season to spend time following his son, Charlie, at the collegiate level. Charlie is getting ready for his sophomore season at Incarnate Word, a Division-I school in San Antonio, Texas.
Rob Yoder told The Goshen News he’s not sure if he wants to become the full-time coach again due to being able to follow Charlie’s career.
“If I would (coach again), obviously, that would be something that would really have to be figured out because that was why I stepped down; we still want to do that,” said Rob of watching Charlie’s games. “Right now, we’re just helping kids and that’s all there is to it.”
