NAPPANEE — The NorthWood boys basketball team has attempted 1,184 shots this season.
Of those, 1,091 have been taken by the main starting five players. The Panthers get the bulk of their play from its rotation of senior Cade Brenner, senior Ian Raasch, senior Brock Bontrager, junior Ethan Wolfe and sophomore Tyler Raasch, with those core players wracking up more than 90% of the overall team production.
This leaves the other eight players on the varsity roster not seeing much playing time. Despite that, though, they’ve all embraced their roles on a team with a 27-2 record that has won Class 3A sectional, regional and semi-state championships in the last three weeks.
“There are two different things you can do to really help your basketball team: you can perform on game night, or you can prepare us, and both of those are equally important,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “When you look through our gym right now, we have 17 guys that are still here for the state championship week, and a lot of those guys have chosen to be here.”
Wolfe mentioned 17 players because even some of the junior varsity players are still in practice, helping the team in whatever way they can.
JJ Payne, a senior, is the most productive bench guy for NorthWood. He’s played in all 29 games so far, usually subbing-in to take either Bontrager or Tyler Raasch out of the game for a few minutes at a time. Payne has taken 26 shots this season, making 17 of them. He also averages 2.2 rebounds a game in his limited playing time.
Other than Payne, the rest of the team usually only comes in late in contests when the margin is out of hand. Senior Camden Ransberger has made one start, which came on Senior Night against Elkhart Christian February 19. He has played a total of 71 minutes this season, scoring 22 points.
“It’s a little hard to do it, but you just have to know your role on the team and come to practice every day and do your best,” Ransberger said.
Aaron Wolfe had plenty of praise for how Ransberger has carried himself over the last four years.
“None are more important than a senior like Camden Ransberger, who’s been here the entire time and does not have a large playing role, but helps us in practice,” the head coach said. “His attitude is unbelievable, and now, that becomes the norm instead of the exception. We have younger players in the gym, and they’re watching how these guys handle their roles.”
The others that tend to see playing time late in contests are juniors Seth Russell, Keegin Stats and Owen Roeder. Also on the varsity roster are juniors Grant Miller, Garret Fear and Jack Zercher.
“We’re just a close group of guys,” Ransberger said. “We all love basketball; we love coming to practice every day and playing with each other. The more that we get to play with each other, the better.”
The makeup of the team is why Aaron Wolfe believes the group has stayed so close all season.
“When you have really high-character people, which we’re fortunate to have in our gym, it makes it an enjoyable place to be,” he said. “As I’m scanning our gym, probably the highest compliment that I can pay is that you’ve got guys that you would want to marry your daughter. … They get along with each other. They push each other. They’re able to do that and still have fun, and that makes it not only fun for them, but it makes it fun for our coaching staff.”
While the reserve players on the varsity team bring a lot of energy to the game, there was one JV player singled out as being the leader of the bench area.
Preston Andrews, a junior, can be seen with the rest of his JV teammates sitting right behind the varsity bench for most games. When a big play happens in favor of the Panthers, Andrews is usually the first one to his feet in celebration.
“He is a ballistic missile,” said Bontrager of Andrews. “When something good happens, he is yelling at the top of his lungs. When I’m sitting on the bench, I can clearly hear him. He’s just really a guy that you want to have on your team.”
When Andrews was asked about Bontrager’s description of him, the junior didn’t fight back.
“I think Brock did a pretty good job of describing me,” Andrews said.
So, where does that energy come from?
“I just think it starts with how much I care about those guys,” Andrews said. “Obviously, we’ve played basketball together for a super long time and we’ve just developed really great friendships. It’s just great to see them succeed, and I love to see the team doing well.”
The hard work of the bench players doesn’t go unnoticed by the starters. That acknowledgment is also part of the reason for the great cohesion of the team as a whole.
“I think it’s really cool,” Ian Raasch said. “Even the guys that know they won’t get many minutes, they understand their roles and are still out here having a blast. They are what makes it fun for us. They’re a lot of fun to be around.”