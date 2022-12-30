NEW CASTLE — NorthWood looked poised for an upset.
Ben Davis had other ideas.
Through 16 minutes of play Friday, the No. 3 (Class 3A) Panthers led the No. 1 (4A) Giants, 33-31. NorthWood shot 62% from the field, and it seemed as if it was going to a competitive finish to the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Ben Davis showed why they’re the top team in the state in the second half, though, outscoring the Panthers, 29-9, on their way to a 60-42 victory and HOF Classic title.
A 12-0 surge to start the third quarter ultimately created the breathing room the Giants needed. They ended up winning the third quarter, 18-7, with 13 of those points coming from tournament MVP Mark Zachery on four ‘3’s’ and a free throw.
“One of the turning points was Zachery,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “And then we weren’t able to get scores or convert on offense. Their defensive pressure is special. We have to get better at being able to handle that type of pressure, but it was a great learning experience for us.”
NorthWood (8-2) advanced to the championship game by beating No. 2 (3A) North Daviess, 58-53, in the semifinal Friday morning. Ben Davis beat No. 2 (4A) Penn in the other semifinal, 65-53. Penn then beat North Daviess in the consolation game, 61-46.
The Panthers led for the majority of the first half, as the Giants were only ahead for a combined 82 seconds. Both seniors Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner had strong starts to the game, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the first half. Brenner sank a ‘3’ with two seconds left before halftime to give his team the 33-31 advantage.
“I think our guys were able to change sides with the ball well,” said Wolfe on worked in the first half for his offense. “I think Ian Raasch had a special half. He logged a lot of minutes today. I think we took care of the basketball well in that half as well. It was a lot of things, and it was going to take that type of effort to beat them.”
Both Brenner and Raasch were named to the all-tournament team for their performances. Brenner finished the game with 17 points and Raasch 15. Sophomore Tyler Raasch added six points and Brock Bontrager four to complete the scoring for the Panthers.
Zachery and Zane Doughty had 13 points each to lead a balanced Ben Davis attack.
Although they didn’t win the championship game, being able to go 1-1 against some of the best teams in 3A and 4A was a good learning experience for NorthWood, according to the head coach.
“We can’t win any championships unless you’re in the championship game,” Wolfe said. “I think we gave ourselves an opportunity to win a championship. We were 16 minutes away. I think our guys can build some confidence because Ben Davis is undefeated for a reason. They’re a very, very good basketball team, and give them credit. But I think we can gain our confidence from (our performance).”
SEMIFINAL: NORTHWOOD 58, NORTH DAVIESS 53
In the battle of the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in Class 3A, the Panthers led wire-to-wire over the Cougars, handing North Daviess its first loss of the season.
The catalyst of the win for NorthWood was Ian Raasch. He finished the game with 25 points: four in the first quarter, eight in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth. His free throws with 1:25 and 44.4 seconds left in the game helped the Panthers stifle the North Daviess comeback attempt.
Although NorthWood led throughout, the game was close for most of it. The only tie came at 18 when Cougars senior Brendan Stickles made a layup, being fouled in the process. Stickles missed the ensuing free-throw attempt, though, preventing North Daviess from taking the lead. Two free throws from Brenner 15 seconds later then put the Panthers ahead.
NorthWood led 14-10 after the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime. They then opened up the first half on a 10-0 run, punctuating it with a layup from Ian Raasch to make it a 39-24 Panther advantage.
The Cougars started chipping away at the lead from there. After trailing, 43-30, going into the fourth quarter, North Daviess went on a 7-2 run in the first 100 seconds of the frame, forcing NorthWood to call a timeout.
The Panthers led, 54-45, with 1:41 left before the Cougars made one final push. Back-to-back ‘3’s’ from twin brothers Lance and Logan Wilson helped North Daviess make it a one-possession game, 54-51, with exactly one minute remaining in the game.
Ian Raasch’s free-throws 15 seconds later pushed the margin to five. After a pair of empty trips for both teams, Lance Wilson was fouled shooting a ‘3’, sending him to the free-throw line with 13 seconds remaining.
After he made the first two free throws, Wilson missed the third one, and Brenner was there to grab the rebound. He was fouled and made his ensuing two free throws, putting the game away for NorthWood.
Brenner scored 20 points in the win. Ethan Wolfe added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Tyler Raasch and JJJ Payne added two points each to round out the scoring. Lance Wilson led the Cougars with 16 points.
As a team, NorthWood shot 58.3% from the field, compared to 45.5% for North Daviess. The Panthers also went 11-of-12 from the free throw line, while the Cougars went 7-of-11.