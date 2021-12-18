GOSHEN — Trust.
That’s the word Goshen coach Michael Wohlford kept coming back to when describing how his team knocked off Northridge Saturday.
Junior Quinn Bechtel ended up being the hero, knocking down a corner ‘3’ with five seconds remaining to give the RedHawks a 57-55 win over the Raiders in a thrilling Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game. It was Goshen’s first win over Northridge since Dec. 17, 2015, snapping a six-game losing streak to their rivals in the process.
“We trusted that our kids could make a play,” Wohlford said. “Drew (Hogan) trusted that Quinn would be ready to shoot. Quinn trusted his training — I mean, he’s been playing basketball since he was a little kid. Just trust, trust, trust. And that’s only built over years and years and years of playing with each other."
Bechtel broke down his perspective of the final play, referencing his coach’s key word in the process.
“We had a play drawn up for Drew to get to the basket,” Bechtel said. “He got stopped, and I was open in the corner. I was just thankful he trusted me to hit that shot, and it felt good.”
Northridge would have one last chance to either tie or win the game, but a tough shot from senior Micah Hochstetler fell short. Bechtel was the one defending Hochstetler on the final shot, keeping his arms straight up and down until the final horn sounded.
Bechtel became the hero after nearly being the goat just 34 seconds earlier. Goshen had the ball with 1:15 left and up 54-53. The RedHawks ran 32 seconds off the clock, trying to salt away the game when Bechtel bounced the ball off his foot. The ball rolled out of bounds, giving Northridge possession with 38 seconds on the clock.
“I felt like I had just thrown the game away,” Bechtel said. “My teammates were there, and they picked me up.”
Thirteen seconds later, Raider senior Blake Jacobs was fouled, sending him to the free throw line for a one-and-one opportunity. The senior calmly knocked down the first free throw to tie it, then sank the second one to put Northridge up 55-54 with 24.2 seconds left.
Jacobs had a big-time performance Saturday, leading everyone with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He added two assists as well, one of which helped the Raiders go up 53-52 with 1:48 to go in the game. The senior scored the first 11 points of the game for his team.
Northridge led by as many as seven, 18-11, in the first quarter before taking a 22-17 lead after eight minutes of play.
“Blake and Micah (Hochstetler) both,” said Radeker of their offensive plan early. “We really felt like we had pretty good mismatches with them.”
A defensive change in the second quarter sparked Goshen, though. The RedHawks changed from man-to-man defense into a zone defense, causing the Raiders offense to stall out. Goshen capitalized, going on a 10-0 run to go up 32-28 with 1:39 remaining in the half. A Jacobs basket 37 seconds later ultimately gave the game its 32-30 Goshen halftime lead.
“We switched to a zone to keep Quinn Bechtel out of foul trouble and just change it up on them, and it just kind of changed the flow,” Wohlford said. “The game was played at our score. We wanted to be in the 50s — not because we can’t score in the 60s, but we might give up 70. They’re an explosive team.”
Northridge quickly regained the lead to start the second half on back-to-back field goals from Jacobs, both of which were assisted by Hochstetler. There would be three more lead changes in the quarter, with the final one putting Goshen ahead 39-38 on a basket from junior Deecon Hill.
The RedHawks would extend the margin to their biggest lead of the game, 43-38, on back-to-back buckets from senior Drew Hogan and junior Lleyton Weddell, respectively. Raider senior Jonah Steiner countered with a made shot of his own, making it a 43-40 lead for the home team going into the fourth quarter.
There would be four more lead changes and two ties in the final frame, giving the game nine total lead changes and four ties.
“I thought we defended really well at the end, on that last possession,” Radeker said. “Our guys did a great job pressuring the ball; we didn’t give up an easy lane to the rim. We contested the ‘3’; it was a tough shot late in the game. (Bechtel) stepped up and hit a big shot. Not much you can say about that. Usually in tight games like this, it goes back to other times in the game with plays that you could’ve of should’ve made. In a tight game, that makes a difference.”
Along with Jacobs’ impressive performance, Micah Hochstetler scored 17 points for the Raiders, senior Malachi Campbell six, junior Jethro Hochstetler three and two points each from Steiner and junior Nolan Bales.
Northridge is now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC. They have one more game before Christmas on Tuesday when they go on the road to play South Bend Washington.
“I think in some areas, we (improved),” Radeker said. “The adjustments we made from the first half to the second, the kids did a really nice job with that. We haven’t worked a ton on zone in practice. … Our rotations and our press (defense) were much better in the second half; we forced a few more turnovers in the second half. And we stayed with the energy when the chips were down. There’s a lot of positives.”
Hogan finished as the leading scorer for Goshen with 19 points. Hill had 15, Bechtel eight, Weddell six, junior Noah Alford four, sophomore Gage Worthman three and sophomore Ryan Eldridge two.
Goshen has now won five games in a row, improving to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the NLC in the process. They also go on the road Tuesday when they play East Noble.
“I’m not surprised, to be honest,” said Wohlford of the win. “They’re a good team, but I think we are, too. Our kids are experienced. We only had nine turnovers against all of that pressure. We did a really nice job of making plays. Against a team that is pretty even with you, you have to make plays over and over and over again, and we did all night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.