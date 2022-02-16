GOSHEN — Both Beck Willems and Daniel Mast say they don’t talk about it. Neither have talked about Willems getting to 1,000 career points since it happened, either.
That being said, it’s hard for either of them to ignore the history Willems could achieve in his final home game Friday night.
The Bethany Christian senior is just 12 points away from passing 1997 graduate Eliot Friesen for the most points scored in a boys basketball career in school history. Willems will have a chance to eclipse Friesen’s 1,146 career points on Senior Night Friday when the Mast-coached Bruins (10-11) host South Bend Trinity Greenlawn (13-5).
“As a team, we don’t talk about it,” said Willems of the record. “Coach and I, we don’t talk about it. We didn’t talk about 1,000 points either. This? … Now that it’s close, I’m definitely thinking about it. It’s so close.”
Willems entered his senior season with 749 career points. He reached the 1,000-point plateau on Jan. 23 against Hamilton, making one of four players in program history to reach that milestone. He has since then had a couple of big scoring games, including 20 points against Oregon-Davis Jan. 28 and 24 against Central Noble Jan. 31.
The senior moved into second place on the all-time list this past Friday, Feb. 11 in a 48-36 victory over Lakewood Park Christian. Willems had 15 points in that game, allowing him to pass 2018 graduate Seth Brenneman for third and 2010 alum Seth Kauffman for second.
Willems then entered this week needing 38 points to pass Friesen. He put a good dent into that number Tuesday, scoring 26 in a 53-49 road win over Jimtown. This leaves Willems now at 1,135 career points.
“It was huge,” said Willems of the win over Jimtown. “They’ve beaten a few good teams like Goshen and Fairfield. We just lost to Fairfield by a lot, so it’s good to see that we’re not as bad as our worst games.”
The win over the Jimmies was also a big one for the Bruins in the sense that it improved their record to 10-11 on the season. That matches their win total from a season ago and gives the program its first back-to-back seasons of double-digit victories since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 teams did it.
“I don’t think it has a whole lot to do with me,” said Mast on the back-to-back double-digit win seasons. “I think we have some talent. We have a lot of guys that have bought-in to the game of basketball, and we’ve had really good senior leadership that have bought into the things that I’m trying to do. Anytime you have a group of kids that’s bought in and works hard and wants to do the right thing all of the time, they’re going to improve and they’re going to get better.”
Bethany Christian now prepares for a Titans team that likes to keep games low scoring. Trinity only averages 44 points per game on offense while allowing just 26.8 points a contest defensively. With a game that’s expected to not have many points scored, Mast knows that his team will have to have quality possessions if Willems is going to break the record on Friday.
“We can have a couple quick-hitters to try and get (Willems) open or try to get anybody open, but when you’re playing against a (2-3) zone, you’re trying to get that zone to react and trying to make a read,” Mast said. “That’s one of the best parts about Beck: if he’s being guarded, he’s not going to force a shot. He’s going to pass the ball, and hopefully they read all of this and key-in on him because he’s going to make the right pass.”
Even if Willems doesn’t break the record at home Friday, he’ll still have at least two more games to take the program lead. The Bruins play their regular season finale next Friday, Feb. 25 at Fremont before sectional play begins for them the following week, also at Fremont.
While getting the record at home means a lot for Willems, getting the win is just as important.
“I just have to keep on playing the way I’ve been playing,” Willems said. “I’d say I’m a pretty unselfish player. Just keep moving the ball, and if (the record) comes, it comes, just like 1,000 points. … As long as we get a win and I hit it, that’d be nice.”
AREA BOYS BASKETBALL WEEKEND SCHEDULE – Feb. 18-20, 2022
Friday, Feb. 18
Westview at Goshen, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend Trinity Greenlawn at Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.
NorthWood at Elkhart Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wawasee at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
West Noble at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Saturday, Feb. 19
NorthWood at SB Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
LaVille at Concord, 7:45 p.m.
Columbia City at Northridge, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Boys basketball sectional tournament bracket reveal show, 5 p.m. on ihsaatv.org
