ELKHART — In Goshen’s season opener with Fairfield last Saturday, the RedHawks played from the front leading the entire way after a 3-pointer to open the scoring by freshman Quinn Bechtel.
Tuesday night, the RedHawks showed they can come from behind. Goshen trailed by 11 points (24-13) at one point in the second period. A defensive change, suggested by assistant coach Kris Davis, sparked the team and allowed them to take a 26-24 lead at the end of the second period.
The RedHawks ended up nipping the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, 40-38, after coming back a second time in the contest. Central led 38-34 with 1:00 left to play.
“We learned tonight we can adjust on the fly,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “We couldn’t guard Central man-to-man. We were a step slow. When we got behind Kris said during a timeout it was time to go to a zone.”
Goshen switched to a 2-3 zone, which turned out to be a momentum changer.
Sophomore Drew Hogan sliced into the Blazer lead by drilling 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, getting the RedHawks back into the game at 24-22 with 1:36 remaining in the opening half.
“Central’s defense was tight. (Sophomore Cameron) Daniels was tight on Hogan and (senior Isaiah) Chandler was tight on (senor Jarah) Byler,” Wohlford said. “That opened some things for Zach Baker.”
The 6-5 senior responded with a career-high 18 points, including the game winning trey with :13 left to play. Barker also scored off an offensive rebound at :42 to pull Goshen within a point (38-37). If that wasn’t enough heroics, he deflected a Blazer pass on defense giving his team the ball with :27 to go, setting up the winning shot.
“Central’s defense left Zach some openings. We got him the ball and he made some plays,” Wohlford said. “I said the other night a lot of these guys were not ready a year ago. Now they are ready to play at this level.”
Zach Barker and his twin brother, 6-6 Zane Barker, have been around Wohlford for quite some time.
“They're aides in my classroom. Some days I see them for three straight hours and then for two more at practice,” the coach said. “I can coach them hard and they can take it.
“Zach is coming into his own. At the end of the game he wanted the ball. He has stepped out of his shell on the court.”
Central had an edge at the free-throw line, hitting 7-of-12 compared to 2-of-4 for Goshen.
“Central shot free throws early in the game while we were in man. Once we went to the zone, they didn’t shoot many until late in the contest when we had to foul to get back in the game,” Wohlford said. “The times you foul is when you are not playing very good defense.”
Two other areas the coach pointed out were turnovers, where Goshen had 10 and Central 13, along with rebounds, where the Blazers led 24-18.
“We won the turnover battle and we didn’t get hammered on the boards,” Wohlford said. “Those are crucial areas for us.”
Hogan finished the game with 14 points for the RedHawks. Bechtel chipped in with four, Byler and senior Ryan Harmelink two apiece.
Junior Luke Teich had 11 points, Daniels and sophomore Donovan Johnson both 10 and senior Mark Brownlee two for Central.
Goshen (2-0) hosts Mishawaka Friday. Central (0-2) faces crosstown rival Elkhart Memorial for the final time before the schools merge for the 2020-21 season at North Side Gym.
JV GAME
Sophomore Joe Richardson swished a free throw at 0.2 as Central edged Goshen, 60-59, in double overtime. Goshen rallied from a 35-22 deficit after the third period to force the extra sessions. The score was knotted 47-47 at the end of regulation and 53-53 after the first extra session.
Sophomore Andres Revoir scored 23 points, freshman Deecon Hill 22, junior Isaac Sawatzky six, sophomore Jordan Williams four, sophomore Isaiah Park and sophomore Brandon Rivera both two for the RedHawks. Freshman Jerry Hodges had 15 points, sophomore Jess Davidson 11 and sophomore Juan Romo 10 to lead Central.
