NAPPANEE — Westview got many players involved on the offensive end with its ability to pass the basketball, and that helped the Warriors best NorthWood 67-56 Thursday in boys action at The Panther Pit.
“This team is driven on our ball movement,” Westview coach Ed Bentley said. “It doesn’t matter who scores, it’s how we score. We’re successful when we move it and whip it around. I was pleased with that tonight.
“Early on — for our standards — we looked a little bit like we were stuck in concrete. We talked about that at the first timeout and we got to moving a little bit more. This group is good with learning with each possession.”
Four Warriors — Drew Litwiller (20 points), Lyndon Miller (13), Brady Yoder (11) and Luke Miller (10) — scored in double digits in helping Westview improve to 3-1 on the 2020-21 season.
Litwiller, who came in averaging 19.3 points per game, tallied eight in the second quarter. Lyndon Miller tossed in eight points in the fourth, Brady Yoder six in the first and Luke Miller six in the second.
“They got tremendous play from multiple guys,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “The combination of Lyndon and Luke Miller was very strong. On top of that, they move the basketball around and have a tremendous amount of skill. They outplayed us tonight.”
Westview connected on 23-of-37 shot from the floor, including 11-of-14 in the second half.
“They did a nice job around the basket area,” said Wolfe of Warrior shooters, rebounders and defenders.
Cade Brenner poured in 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half for NorthWood (2-1), including 15 in the fourth quarter.
Ben Vincent netted five points in each half and finished with 10 for the Panthers.
A 12-4 fourth-quarter run by the Panthers cut the visitors’ lead to 53-46, but the Warriors did not have less than nine-point edge after that.
Ian Raasch, who came in with a 16.5 scoring average, scored six before fouling out at the 3:21 mark of the fourth quarter.
NorthWood went 19-of-43 from the floor, including 7-of-21 in the first half.
Westview led 34-23 at halftime.
The Warriors used a 12-4 run in the second quarter to turn a 15-all tie into a 27-19 lead.
Westview canned 12-of-23 shots from the field in the first half while the Panthers made 7-of-21, including 3-of-12 in the second period.
NorthWood led 8-3 in the first thee minutes of the contest held a 13-12 advantage at the close of the first quarter.
Westview 67, NorthWood 56
Westview — Brady Yoder 3-7 3-4 11, Luke Miller 3-5 3-4 10, Drew Litwiller 8-14 4-5 20, Mason Yoder 1-3 2-2 4, Ben Byrkett 2-3 0-0 5, Lyndon Miller 4-4 4-4 13, Caleb Cory 2-1 0-0 4, Brandon Lehman 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 23-37 16-19 67.
NorthWood — Brock Bontrager 1-3 2-2 4, Cooper Wiens 3-6 1-2 7, Ben Vincent 3-8 3-4 10, Cade Brenner 9-13 5-7 25, Ian Raasch 2-6 2-3 6, Caden Graham 1-4 2-3 4, Chaz Yoder 0-2 0-0 0, J.J. Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Evers 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 19-43 15-21 56.
Westview 12 22 13 20 — 67
NorthWood 13 10 11 22 — 56
3-point goals: Westview (5-8) — B. Yoder 2-4, Lu. Miller 1-1, Ly. Miller 1-1, Byrkett 1-2; NorthWood (3-13) — Brenner 2-3, Vincent 1-5, Graham 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Wiens 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): Westview 15 (none); NorthWood 16 (Raasch, 3:21, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: Westview 27 (Litwiller 7, L. Miller 4. M. Yoder 4, Cory 4); NorthWood 21 (Bontrager 5, Wiens 4, Raasch 4).
Turnovers: Westview 10, NorthWood 8.
Officials: Jeff Ward, Zach Sliwa, Sean Treece.
Records (next games): Central Noble at Westview (3-1), NorthWood (2-1) at Fairfield both Saturday, Dec. 12
JV score: Westview 57, NorthWood 50. Top scorers: Westview — Braden Eash 16, Wade Springer 12, Wiley Minix 11, Luke Helmuth 10, Brady Lehman 7; NorthWood — NiTareon Tuggle 20, Ethan Evers 7, J.J. Payne 7, Ethan Wolfe 5.
