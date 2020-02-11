BENTON — Randy DeShone asked his Falcons to keep the basketball moving.
“Hot potato!” was the way the Fairfield High School boys basketball coach expressed it Tuesday in a 50-41 non-conference boys basketball victory against visiting Bethany Christian.
“We’d hold until we’re trapped then try and pass it,” said DeShone of his team’s tendencies at certain times this season. “You’ve got to know where you’re passing it before you get it.
“We’re better. Not perfect. But you can see them getting rid of it quicker and picking a spot and reading.”
The Falcons (6-10) committed seven turnovers, including one in the third quarter and two in the fourth.
“I’m proud of the kids,” DeShone said. “We spent a lot of time working in ball control and ball handling.”
There was a stretch when Fairfield had been turning the ball over 20 times a game and have sliced that in half in recent contests.
“You see us now and how much better we’ve gotten as a team and our execution during the game,” DeShone said.
The Falcons were not looking past the Bruins (4-13).
“They suffer from teams that are real athletic and can get out and put pressure on them and force turnovers,” DeShone said. “That isn’t us."
DeShone noted that Bethany was able to score a few buckets against Fairfield’s half-court trap defense.
Nolin Sharick scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter for Fairfield.
“He can do a lot of things and he had a good game,” said DeShone of Sharick. “It was all under control. He made a lot of big plays.”
With Cade Gall out of the lineup with a rolled ankle, Holden Blosser saw extra varsity minutes and sank two free throws in the fourth quarter for the victors.
The Falcons made 10-of-13 at the stripe for the game and 8-of-11 in the fourth period.
Bethany was paced offensively by Caleb Shenk (15), Trevor Moore (11) and Beck Willems (9).
“Tonight gave us the opportunity to do some things we have not had the opportunity to do like pressure the ball a little more in (man-to-man coverage) and trapping the ball,” Bruins coach Daniel Mast said. “It was a close enough game for that to matter. That was good for us to practice those things in a game situation.”
Mast said it was not easy playing catch-up against Fairfield at the end of the game.
“They’re such a well-coached, great fundamental team,” Mast said. “It’s hard to score against them. When they have a lead, they have a vice grip on it. We knew that coming in. When they extend it to eight or 10 points, it’s hard to come back on them.
“They don’t turn the ball over. Sharick is really good with the ball.Coming out and pressuring him is a nightmare for most coaches. He’s athletic. But I’ve always been impressed his ability to read and know what he needs to do any given possessions. He reads screens which is a hard thing for high school basketball players to do.”
The Falcons held a 32-24 edge at the close of the third quarter.
Fairfield led by as many as nine points in the third period — the last time at 30-21.
A 3-pointer by Moore at 4:51 pulled Bethany within 25-21.
Fairfield responded with a 3-pointer by Justin Bontrager (4:15) and layup by Bryce Willard (3:40) to go up 30-21.
On his way to a 13-point night, Owen Miller canned two 3-pointers to open the second half for the Falcons.
Led by four second-quarter points from Sharick, Fairfield was ahead 19-14 at halftime. The five-point differential tied for the biggest lead of the first half.
Bethany got a basket from Shenk and two free throws from Willems in the second period.
The Falcons made 8-of-17 floor shots in the first half while the Bruins connected on 5-of-11.
Sharick scored six points and Miller five in the first quarter to help Fairfield take a 11-10 lead into the second period. Willems tallied four points in the first quarter while Moore and Shenk had three each — both 3-pointers — for Bethany.
The Bruins have lost three straight and have five games left during the regular season.
“There are three or four plays to be made in a given possession whether it’s helping or recovering or closing out to begin with,” Mast said. “At this point in the season, we’re doing two or three of those four things.
“In Indiana basketball, that’s not good enough to win varsity basketball. We have to figure out a way to make all the plays.”
In the junior varsity game, Bethany beat Fairfield 39-37. Jachin Camiorano (13 points) led the JV Bruins. Casey Murray (14) paced the JV Falcons.
Fairfield 50, Bethany Christian 41
Bethany — Ethan Boyer 0-0 0-1 0, Jack VonGunten 0-0 0-0 0, Beck Willems 2-7 5-6 9, Trevor Moore 4-6 1-1 11, Caleb Shenk 6-7 1-2 15, Jacob Plank 1-1 1-2 3, Mason Closson 1-4 0-0 3. Team: 14-25 8-12 41.
Fairfield — Owen Miller 5-13 0-0 13, Bryce Willard 1-2 0-2 2, Nolin Sharick 9-12 5-5 23, Justin Bontrager 1-3 0-0 3, Holden Blosser 0-1
2-2 2, Riley Behles 0-1 3-4 3, Dalton Cripe 2-3 0-2 4, Bryce Hunsberger 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 18-35 10-13 50.
Bethany 10 4 10 17 — 41
Fairfield 11 8 13 18 — 50
3-point goals: Bethany (5-13) — Shenk 2-3, Moore 2-4, Closson 1-2, Willems 0-4; Fairfield (4-10) — Miller 3-6, Bontrager 1-3, Blosser 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Bethany 18 (none); Fairfield 13 (none).
Rebounds: Bethany 13 (Boyer 5); Fairfield 18 (Sharick 8, Miller 5).
Turnovers: Bethany 12, Fairfield 7.
Officials: Collin Snyder, Edward Gardner, Andrew Mishler.
Records (next games): Lakewood Park Christian at Bethany (4-13) Thursday, Feb. 13; Fairfield (6-10) at Fremont Friday, Feb. 14.
JV score: Bethany won 39-37.
Bethany: Jachin Camiorano 13, Braden Bohn 12, Anthony Moser 8.
Fairfield: Casey Murray 14, Carter Nicolai 9, Braylon Chupp 6.
