LIGONIER — Four different players scored at least 15 points for West Noble in an 80-69 win over Westview Thursday in Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball action.
Senior Austin Cripe led the Chargers with 19 points, while senior Derek Slone and junior Bradyn Barth added 18 each and senior Nevin Phares 15.
“That’s what these guys, offensively, are capable of,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “We have guys that can make shots. Derek can make shots. Luke (Schermerhorn) can make shots. Nevin has been fairly consistent lately. Austin and Barth have had great seasons, and they’re going to continue to be tough on other teams. We had every quarter of scoring over 15 (points), and that’s kind of what we’re capable of.”
Each player seemed to have an impact at a different time for No. 5 (Class 3A) West Noble (15-1, 8-0 NECC) as well. In the first quarter, Slone was the catalyst, scoring nine points on three made ‘3’s’. His outburst from beyond the arc helped the Chargers build a 16-11 lead after eight minutes of play.
“In practice, he makes shots,” said Marsh of Slone. “He’s not as bad of a shooter as you might think he is, based on the way some people guard him. For him to come out and have a good game, hopefully that helps his confidence. Hopefully, a lot of coaches see that film and think we can’t guard us that way.”
Cripe then ignited a second-quarter run that saw West Noble outscore Westview, 19-5, in the frame. He ended up scoring four of the Chargers’ first five made field goals of the quarter — assisting on the other one as well.
Along with his 19 points, Cripe added seven assists and five rebounds in the contest.
“He’s always doing that,” said Marsh of Cripe’s overall impact on a game. “For a guy like him, it’s easy to just expect the greatness, but we need to make sure we appreciate it at the same time.”
Barth and Phares then started contributing in the third quarter, scoring eight and six points, respectively, in the frame, which was 14 of the Chargers’ 18 points in the period.
That duo connected early in the third quarter, with Phares assisting on a Barth layup to put the home team ahead, 44-22, with 5:30 to go in the frame.
With the game trending towards being a blowout, Westview (10-5, 5-2 NECC) started making a furious rally. Senior Brady Yoder jump started it, canning back-to-back ‘3’s’ to cut the deficit to 16.
From there, the Warriors slowly chipped away, cutting the margin to as little as 10 on a ‘3’ from junior Wiley Minix with 1:38 left in the frame. After a Phares long-distance shot pushed the lead back to 13, sophomore Owen Brill sank a corner triple to once again make it a 10-point game, 53-43, going into the fourth.
“We ended up changing to where we pressured them as much as we could,” Westview coach Chandler Prible said. “It ended up being just a little too late. We struggled making shots in the first half.”
In the final frame, Yoder would reach a personal milestone, sinking a fadeaway jumper off an inbounds pass to give him 1,000 points for his career. He became the 10th player in program history to reach that mark and third in the last five seasons, joining 2019 alum Elijah Hales (1,521 points) 2020 graduate Charlie Yoder (program-best 2,163 points) to do so.
“It means a lot,” said Yoder of the accomplishment. “It means a lot of hard work and a lot of time put in the off-season. I’ve gotten help from a bunch of different coaches I’ve had and teammates. It’s been a great ride.”
Yoder would finish with a game-high 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half.
Unfortunately for Yoder and his teammates, the closest they’d get to West Noble in the fourth quarter was eight points. Every time it seemed the Warriors had a chance to cut the deficit even lower, the Chargers were there to push the lead back to double digits again.
Complimenting Yoder, offensively, was 14 points from Minix, nine from junior Luke Helmuth, eight each from senior Jethro Hostetler and junior Wade Springer and seven from Brill. Westview returns to action this Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. game at Plymouth.
“It’s just making sure we still show up with the same intensity and purpose every day — which this group does a pretty good job of,” said Prible on the mindset for the final month of the regular season. “It’s now about sharpening up some of the little things.”
Rounding out the West Noble scoring was four points each from senior Luke Schermerhorn and junior David Slone and two from junior Zach Huff.
West Noble has two NECC games remaining, both on the road: at Angola Feb. 18, and at Garrett Feb. 24. If they win both contests, they’ll be outright NECC champs, backing up their conference tournament win from a few weeks ago.
Before they resume NECC play, though, the Chargers have four non-conference contests. They travel to LaVille (10-8) Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. start before welcoming No. 1 (3A) NorthWood (15-2) to town this Tuesday night. A lot of eyes will be on the Chargers-Panthers showdown, given they’re two of the top teams in Class 3A and are also in the same sectional, Sectional 20.
“All of our sectionals teams, we give them a thought,” Marsh said. “We pay attention to everybody. … We’ve got to make sure we’re focused on Saturday (first); that’s always a long drive and a game that can sneak up on you. We’ve got to make sure we play well Saturday, but then it should be fun Tuesday. I expect a big crowd, and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”