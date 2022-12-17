MIDDLEBURY — In what was a physical grinder of a game between Northern Lakes Conference foes Northridge and Goshen, the Raiders did just enough to hold off the RedHawks and pick up their first conference victory of the season at home Saturday night.
Despite allowing a double-digit lead dissipate down to four on a couple of occasions during the second half, Northridge hit the big shots at opportune times to fend off Goshen, 59-50, in Middlebury.
“That was your typical NLC battle,” Northridge head coach Scott Radeker said. “We played really strong in the first half, especially defensively. In the second half, we just weren’t scoring. We got a little bit complacent offensively. (Goshen) did a good job of hitting shots and making the game close in the second half, but like we’ve been doing all year, we responded, and we were able to put them away toward the end.”
Northridge (6-1, 1-0 NLC) came out with the unmatched energy early, especially defensively.
The Raiders and RedHawks (4-3, 0-1 NLC) scored a combined nine points in the first minute and-a-half, but then Northridge’s defense began to smother Goshen.
The RedHawks went on a six-minute scoring drought, falling behind, 12-4, before a basket by junior Lleyton Weddell with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter ended the drought.
In the second quarter, Northridge’s lead began to balloon, growing to as many as 14 before halftime.
Sophomore Mason Bales had the most notable first half, scoring 12 points to lead all scorers. Seven of those came in a row, helping the Raiders take a 21-9 lead over the RedHawks with 4:47 to go before half.
Both teams traded baskets for the final four minutes of the quarter, with Northridge bringing a 29-17 advantage into the locker room.
“(Northridge) really stepped up and made plays (in the first half),” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “Credit to them. They played pretty fearlessly in the first half, and guys were ready to shoot for them. We knew that’d be the case, and that’s what makes them so difficult to defend.”
In the second half, Northridge scored two minutes into the third quarter, with senior Nolan Bales hitting a runner to hand the Raiders a 31-17 lead.
From there though, Goshen would start chipping away.
The RedHawks went on an 10-0 run over the next 4:45 of game time to trim Northridge’s lead to four with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
Junior Gage Worthman was responsible for five of those points, while senior Noah Alford (3), Weddell (2) and senior Quinn Bechtel (1) were responsible for the rest.
“We started to see the ball go in the basket, and I think that helped our defense,” Wohlford said. “We got the ball inside a little bit, and that allowed us to get good looks outside. … The third quarter didn’t start out very well, but then we managed to inch our way back."
Northridge added a gut punch to the RedHawks on back-to-back offensive possessions within the last minute of the quarter.
Senior Alex Ellenson finished an and-one opportunity to hand the Raiders a 34-27 lead. Then, sophomore Kam Radeker hit a ‘3’ at the buzzer to give Northridge an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"That shot by Radeker at the end of the quarter hurt us," Wohlford said. It wasn’t surprising to see him do that, because he’s a great player and a confident shooter.”
“He doesn’t lack confidence,” added Scott Radeker of Kam. “He missed a couple good looks early in the game, and I just told him that if he gets another good look to knock it down. … That shot at the end of the quarter was big for us, and it helped us get some more of our momentum back.”
In the fourth, Goshen hung around, getting to within two possessions a few times, but that’d be the closest the RedHawks would get the entire quarter.
The true dagger from the Raiders came from Mason Bales with around three minutes to go.
Following a bucket by Goshen senior Deecon Hill to make the score 43-38, the Northridge sophomore hit a trey — one of three he hit on the night — to put Northridge up 46-38.
From there, the Raiders hit 10 free throws from the likes of Nolan Bales, Mason Bales and senior Noah Zmuda during the final two and-a-half minutes to ice the game away.
Northridge had four players score in double figures Saturday night, with Mason Bales dropping 19, Nolan Bales and Ellenson each scoring 11 and Kam Radeker adding 10. Zmuda was two points away with eight points for the game.
“That’s the kind of team we are going to be all year,” Scott Radeker said. “We’re going to be 10, 10, 11, 15, 13. It’s going to be that way. We have some guys that can really score, but they are also going to give the ball up and put their teammates ahead of themselves.”
Goshen was led by Worthman with 16 points, while Hill had 15 and both senior Ryan Eldridge and Bechtel had seven a piece.
The Raiders will play Fort Wayne Northside next on Wednesday at home, while Goshen hosts East Noble on Tuesday.