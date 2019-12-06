MIDDLEBURY — Northridge weathered numerous scoring bursts from South Bend Riley junior Blake Wesley to knock off the Panthers, 68-62, Friday in Middlebury.
Wesley, a 6-5, 190-pound guard who’s received nearly a dozen offers from Division-I basketball programs, finished with a game- and career-high 37 points. Despite a career best in points, Riley (1-1) couldn’t get past the Raiders (2-1).
“I expect that from him many more times,” Riley coach Andre Owens said of Wesley’s performance. “He’s got one more year. We expect great things form him.”
Northridge started the game on fire, building a 14-5 lead behind the 3-point shooting from senior Camden Knepp and junior Sam Smith. Each player knocked down two ‘3’s’ in the first five minutes to help build the Raider lead.
Wesley then went on an 11-2 run in 2:09 by himself to tie the game at 16. After a Northridge timeout, Wesley had a 3-point play to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game. A layup by Northridge senior Alex Stauffer with 2.8 seconds left in the frame made it 19-18 Riley after one.
Northridge regained the lead immediately in the second on a bucket from Stauffer. The Raiders wouldn’t surrender the lead the rest of the half, taking a 34-30 advantage at the break.
After Stauffer scored to make it 36-30 Northridge early in the third, Riley went on a 10-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at four. Wesley had eight of the 10 points in the 70-second span.
Foul trouble would hurt the Wildcat superstar later in the quarter, however, as he picked up his third foul with 3:47 to go in the frame. Wesley sat on the bench the rest of the quarter, and Northridge responded by going on an 8-3 run to take a 47-45 lead going into the fourth.
“Obviously, when (Wesley) is out of the game, they’re a little easier to guard,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said.
Smith hit two 3-pointers and Stauffer had a layup to give the advantage to the Raiders.
“You’ve got to guard him,” Radeker said of Smith. “He’ll shoot it from anywhere, and he got off to a great start tonight.”
Carter Stoltzfus then took over in the fourth quarter for Northridge. He scored 11 of his 16 points in the period, including the go-ahead bucket with 5:59 to go after Riley had re-taken the lead. His basket sparked a 10-0 run for the Raiders, seven of which came from Stoltzfus.
“I was taking what the defense was giving me,” Stoltzfus said. “Throughout the game, I wasn’t really forcing anything. It kind of opened up once they started going under the ball-screen. They just kind of fell asleep, and I took advantage of that.”
“When he’s playing like that, we’re going to be hard to beat,” Radeker added. “He’s a floor general, he knows the game, he knows where his players are on the floor. He can score in a lot of different ways. He has some of the best instincts on defense of players I’ve ever coached.”
Northridge did a good job of containing Wesley in the fourth, as the junior didn’t score until there was 1:02 left in the game and the Raiders up 10. Wesley still finished with 10 points in the period, but they all came when the game wasn’t in doubt anymore.
“I don’t think it was so much anything (Northridge) did; I think it was, more so, us not executing our offensive stuff versus the zone,” Owens said. “We started settling for jump shots, we didn’t penetrate the gaps, we didn’t get ball movement like we were capable of doing.”
“We knew where he was,” Stoltzfus said of slowing down Wesley in the fourth. “He’s a very good player — the best player I’ve played against.”
Along with Wesley’s 37 points, Riley had eight points from Jackson Copley, five from Davyion Anderson, four from Phillip Robles, three from Tieon Autry, two from Klay Coleman and one from Taedon Stumpf.
“We can’t depend on Blake,” Owens said. “We got to make sure we’re getting other guys involved and other guys have to start steeping it up on the offensive end.”
Smith led the way for Northridge with 20 points. Stoltzfus had 16, Stauffer 14, Knepp eight, Trevor Brown six and Drew Gayler three.
It was Northridge’s first game since the buzzer-beating loss to Westview last Saturday.
“We were focused on the things we needed to do better going from Westview to here,” Radeker said. “Talked about taking better care of the ball at the end of the game. We were up 10 with 23 seconds and I was still a nervous wreck, but I thought we did a better job playing with the lead at the end.”
“It feels good, especially after (Westview), which was a rough one,” Stoltzfus added. “We have good self-character. We’re mentally strong and can bounce back. Last year, we were 6-8 and then we went on a 13-game winning streak. We know what we’re capable of.”
