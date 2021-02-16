SOUTH BEND — All five starters scored eight points or more for the Concord boys basketball team in a 58-49 road win over South Bend Clay on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Minutemen (8-9) as well.
Junior Zaven Koltookian led the way with 15 points. Senior Payton Fish had 14, senior Gavin Smith and junior Jack D’Arcy had nine each and junior Andres Dixon had eight to round out the starter scoring. Junior Thomas Burkert added three points off the bench to complete the scoring for Concord.
“That’s awesome,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone of the offensive balance. “That’s a testament to them and sharing the ball and not caring who gets the credit. … That’s awesome for them and just shows how well they play as a team overall.”
It was a little bit of a slow start for the visitors. After Dixon sank a ‘3’ to give the Minutemen a 3-0 advantage, the Colonials countered with a 10-0 run. Concord was able to battle back before the lead grew too much, as Clay led by five, 12-7, after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter would be where the Minutemen fought their way back into the game. A 10-0 run of their own to open the frame gave them a 17-15 lead. Another Dixon 3-pointer is what put his team ahead by two — a lead that Concord would not relinquish the rest of the game.
Defensively, the Minutemen clamped down in the second frame as well. They held Clay to just seven points to take a 21-19 lead into halftime.
“They’re a super athletic team, and regardless, that’s tough for us to guard,” DeShone said. “We did a good job of trying to stay in position and try to keep Fish and (Koltookian) as close to the rim as possible. We tried to play some of their tendencies as well there.”
Concord gradually built its lead throughout the second half. After the Colonials tied the game at 23 early in the third quarter, Smith drilled a ‘3’ to go up 26-23. It would be the last time in the contest that Clay was tied with the Minutemen.
The play of Concord’s two big men, Fish and Koltookian, would then take over the game. The duo combined for 29 points in the game, 22 of which came in the second half.
DeShone said the two forwards picked up their production in the second half because of being more comfortable against Clay’s defense.
“Some of that was feeling ourselves out early against the zone (defense),” DeShone said. “I was not upset with how we attacked the zone. We got shots that we wanted in places that were open. We were making the right reads; just not making the best passes to the big guys early. … we go inside-out, and that’s how we make most of our shots. We just kind of got back to that (in the second half) and got back into the flow.”
The Minutemen built the lead to as many as 17 in the fourth quarter before the Colonials (4-17) tried to make things interesting late. Clay senior Robert Allen led all scorers with 19 points in the game.
Not many basketball games were played in Indiana on Tuesday due to the inclement weather throughout the state. According to John Harrell’s Indiana Basketball website, only five games were played in the Hoosier state on Tuesday, four of which happened in the Michiana area. DeShone said the weirdness of the day and not knowing they were playing until around noon contributed to the slow start from his team.
“(Tuesday) was a weird day, added on to everything with COVID and all of that,” DeShone said. “It was just a different atmosphere; different feeling. So, we just had to get into a little bit of a flow.”
Concord now sets its sights on a road game against LaVille (11-7) Saturday in Lakeville. After losing three tough games to Mishawaka, South Bend Saint Joseph and Northridge, DeShone said closing out Tuesday’s game against Clay was a positive step forward.
“It was more just trying to put that last eight minutes together,” DeShone said. “We don’t play a ton of guys, and to their testament, almost everyone on our team played a fall sport. And with everything going on — for them, they were getting tired a little bit, so we’re trying to find ways to get them rest and get them breaks. … That was a great team effort.”
